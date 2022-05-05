“I think he’s mustard” - Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal must complete ‘exceptional signing’ this summer 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged his former club to sign Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez this summer.

As per reports from The Times, the Gunners have joined the race for the signature of the Argentina international. The report claims that Mikel Arteta wants two strikers this summer and hopes that potential Champions League football will be enough to lure the 24-year-old.

Former Arsenal striker Campbell has claimed that Martinez would be a fantastic signing for the North London club.

He has suggested that a finisher like the Argentine is exactly what the Gunners have lacked this campaign. The 52-year-old told Football Insider:

“Martinez is a finisher, that is what he is. Arsenal do create a lot of chances. Let’s be honest, Arsenal have played the season without a lethal striker. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang went off the boil, [Alexandre] Lacazette went off the boil and [Eddie] Nketiah isn’t the answer."

Campbell has insisted that the Gunners cannot continue to rely on the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli for goals.

He has also backed Copa America winner Martinez to be a huge success at the Emirates, adding:

“They have been relying on [Bukayo] Saka, [Emile] Smith Rowe, [Martin] Odegaard and [Gabriel] Martinelli notching goals. They have been relying on the youngsters. We need a regular scorer at the top end of the pitch for next season. I think Martinez would be an exceptional signing. I think he’s mustard.”

Martinez has enjoyed yet another extraordinary season for Inter this time out as the Nerazzurri continue to fight neighbors AC Milan for the Serie A title.

The 24-year-old has scored a total of 21 goals in 45 games this campaign in all competitions while creating three for his teammates.

Arsenal have a big summer ahead of themselves

It is pretty obvious that Arsenal are in desperate need of bolstering their attack this summer.

They only have Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as the two natural No. 9s and both have been underwhelming this season. They have scored just 13 goals in all competitions between them.

Both are also out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that Arteta won't have a single centre forward this summer.

Lautaro Martinez is one of the many targets for the Gunners as they look to bolster their attack.

However, there are a number of other areas that also need strengthening. Their lack of squad depth has haunted them this season and must be addressed in the summer.

