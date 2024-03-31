"I think he’s playing incredibly well" - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Arsenal star ahead of Manchester City clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard ahead of their Premier League clash on March 31.

The Cityzens host the Gunners in a crucial clash in the title race at the Etihad on Sunday. The north London side currently lead the table, sitting just a point above third-placed Manchester City. Liverpool are second, behind the top on goal difference.

Ahead of the huge game on Sunday, Guardiola heaped praise on Martin Odegaard, saying (via The Boot Room):

“I think he’s playing incredibly well. The best season he has played. I think it helped a lot his path to Real Sociedad. There he played a lot, (became) confident and after, he made this step on loan and then buy (was bought) by Arsenal.

“Then after, he became the captain and played regularly, consistently every single day. He has become a really, really important player.”

Odegaard arrived at Arsenal from Real Madrid for a reported fee of £30 million in the summer of 2021 after an initial six-month loan spell. He became club captain the following year and has been excellent for the Gunners.

The Norwegian midfielder has made 141 appearances for them, scoring 33 goals and providing 21 assists. Aside from the direct goal contributions, a majority of Arsenal's play goes through Odegaard and he helps them in pressing as well.

Pep Guardiola on not needing to motivate his players ahead of Manchester City vs Arsenal

City won the historic treble last season, beating Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners leading the table for 248 days. Following their treble win, there were suggestions that the players might lose some motivation but they are in the hunt for a consecutive treble this season.

Ahead of the clash against the north London side on Sunday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about not needing to motivate his players. He said (via mancity.com):

“I think it comes from inside themselves. After eight years, I don’t have to motivate them every three days - it doesn’t work like that unfortunately.

“They have something inside - some fire - to compete or else we would not be here. I say a thousand million times that the biggest reason behind our success is the players and their desire to extend the success."

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the FA Cup and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.