"I think he’s in pole position" - Michael Owen believes Manchester United's managerial target is the 'best candidate available'

Michael Owen believes that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is the 'best candidate available' to take over as Manchester United manager in the summer.

Speaking ahead of Ajax's clash against Benfica in UEFA Champions Legaue, former Liverpool strikers Owen and Peter Crouch were asked for their thoughts on Ten Hag and his situation at the Dutch club.

Ten Hag had been vocal about the frustrations he has had with Ajax letting go of their top stars every year. He said:

"The lifespan of our team has always been short in recent years. I understood – and still understand – the sale of players. But you can hardly cope with such bloodletting if you want to continue to play a significant role in the Champions League. I don’t think it’s today an issue, it’s about today’s game, I focus on that, and I don’t pay any attention to other subjects, I only focus on Ajax vs Benfica."

When asked whether the Dutchman would be a good fit for Manchester United, Crouch said:

"Yeah I believe so. It must be difficult for him, he’s just building a side, gets great young players and that’s ripped away from him. With the Champions League, almost getting to a final a few years ago [2019] and then most of the players leaving again, and same again now, a lot of them being touted again, it must be difficult for him. He’s a top manager and obviously Manchester United is a huge club for him to go anywhere, it would be a good coup for them and I think he’s making noises about moving on.”

Owen said that he thinks Ten Hag is in pole position to take over as the new United boss. He said:

“I can’t see Ajax getting any better in terms of winning a Champions League with the state of things at the moment, they simply haven’t got the finances to go and mix with the big boys of Europe. Of who is available at the moment, then I think he’s in pole position to be the next Manchester United manager. I think he ticks a lot of boxes and as we stand he’s the best candidate that could be available."

Both Ajax and Manchester United were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League last night, with both sides losing 1-0 to Benfica and Atletico Madrid respectively.

"My focus is on finishing on the highest possible level with this team" - Rangnick on Manchester United's season

Rangnick has been left disappointed following his side's defeat

Speaking after Manchester United's loss to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, Ralf Rangnick was asked how he thinks his side can bridge the gap between them and Europe's top teams. He said:

"Right now, to think about how can we close the gap to the top teams, is, for me, too early. My focus is on finishing on the highest possible level with this team and then there is enough time to speak about other things.”

The loss means that the Red Devils will once against finish the season without any silverware. Rangnick's side are currently involved in the race to finish in the top-four of the Premier League. United are currently fifth in the table, one point behind Arsenal in fourth. However, the Gunners have three games in hand over Rangnick's side.

