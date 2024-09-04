“I think he’s a top player” - Peter Crouch picks Chelsea signing as one of three best Premier League summer deals

Former striker Peter Crouch has hailed Chelsea's signing of Portuguese winger Pedro Neto as one of the best deals in the Premier League this summer. The Blues spent a reported £51 million to land the winger from Wolves.

The Blues were very active in the transfer window this summer, spending over £200 million. They beat many Premier League teams to the signing of Neto, who impressed at Wolves.

Crouch said on TNT Sports that Neto, 24, is a quality signing:

"Pedro Neto from Wolves to Chelsea, I think he’s a top player. Think many in Europe would have signed him, and Chelsea have got a top one there along with many others, but I think he’s a top signing."

Pedro Neto was linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal this summer before Enzo Maresca's side snapped him up.

He has contributed an assist in three Premier League games. The winger finished the 2023-24 season with two goals and nine assists in 20 league appearances for Wolves.

The Blues signed Omari Kellyman, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jadon Sancho from fellow Premier League sides. They also signed goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga and Joao Felix.

The trio of youngsters Caleb Wiley, Aaron Anselmino and Mike Penders, also signed this summer, have headed out on loan.

Chelsea reportedly aiming to send Ben Chilwell to Turkish Super Lig

Chelsea are looking to send outcast Ben Chilwell to the Turkish top flight on a temporary basis, according to The Telegraph. The English defender has been informed that he has no future at Stamford Bridge by Maresca.

Chilwell has endured an injury-hit spell with the Blues. Despite being the vice-captain, the club is looking to move him on. He hasn't featured for them this season and is aware that he will warm the bench he remains at the club.

The Blues sought to sell the 27-year-old before the August 30 Deadline day in most European leagues but failed to do so. They are now prepared to allow him move to Turkey on loan, as their transfer window is open till September 18.

