"I think he’s unfairly treated" - Paul Scholes suggests Manchester United star can make transfer u-turn under Erik ten Hag 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes the appointment of Erik ten Hag could see Jesse Lingard make a U-turn over his decision to leave the club.

The 29-year-old looks set to depart Old Trafford this summer with his contract expiring. He has found game time under interim manager Ralf Rangnick hard to come by.

The English forward was nearly afforded the opportunity to make a permanent move to Newcastle United in January. However, United's lack of attacking options would eventually deny Lingard a move.

Scholes has found fault with the club's treatment of the boyhood Manchester United fan and academy graduate.

The former Red Devils midfielder spoke on talkSPORT where he claimed that Lingard deserved better (via Mirror):

“I think Jesse has been treated pretty poorly by the club, to be honest, He was ready to sign for Newcastle at one point and West Ham, right at the end of deadline day and he was told he was going to get more minutes."

He continued,

“That clearly hasn’t happened. He’s deserved a chance. We all saw what he did at West Ham. He’s a really good footballer and can bring goals to a team and with this team playing so poorly as well, for him not to get a chance… I think he’s unfairly treated."

Under Ralf Rangnick, Lingard has made just 11 appearances since the German took over in December.

However, Rangnick is stepping down from his interim manager position in June with Ten Hag taking over. Scholes thinks this could see Lingard perform a U-turn.

He continued:

“I think he might suit him [Ten Hag] and he might want to keep him. We will see what happens. It’s obvious he never wants to leave Manchester United, and if this manager wants him then why wouldn’t he stay?”

Will Jesse Lingard stay at Manchester United?

It has been a difficult season for Lingard at Manchester United

When Jesse Lingard scored the famous 2016 FA Cup final winner against Crystal Palace, many had huge expectations for the forward.

The English forward has since been part of three managerial set-ups at the club, playing under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and most recently Rangnick.

He has never been able to forge his way into a the starting XI on a permanent basis, with the 29-year-old often rotating in a variety of positions.

His lack of game time under Solskjaer in 2020/2021 would see him make a loan trip to West Ham United. It was there that Lingard had the best period of his career, which speaks volumes about his Red Devils career.

In 16 appearances as a Hammer, Lingard scored nine goals whilst contributing five assists.

West Ham were keen on signing Lingard permanently but were rejected in their attempts.

Since then, Lingard has now run down his contract and could head out of Old Trafford for free.

