"I think they are head and shoulders above everybody" – Darren Bent makes bold Premier League title claims

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has backed Manchester City to pip Arsenal to the Premier League title again this campaign.

The Cityzens, who have won six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons, entered the ongoing 2024-25 season as the favorite to win the title last month. Mikel Arteta's outfit, on the other hand, are currently hoping to win their first league title since the 2003-04 campaign.

In the past two seasons, Arsenal pushed Manchester City to the final couple of matchdays. While the Gunners lost the 2022-23 title by five points, they finished two points behind Pep Guardiola's side last term.

During a recent chat on talkSPORT, Bent was asked to share his thoughts on the 2024-25 Premier League title race. He replied (TBR):

"Arsenal second. I would sit here and go I would love to see Arsenal top, right, but Manchester City... I think they are head and shoulders above everybody. That's why I put Manchester City as favourites because they have got [Erling] Haaland, who has come back and looks incredible."

Bent, who netted 106 goals in 277 Premier League games, concluded:

"They have won their first three games, no Rodri. He has not stepped on the pitch yet. You have got [Phil] Foden there. They have brought in [Ilkay] Gundogan, they have brought him back [on a free transfer]. Savinho, I quite like him. He is quite good. [Kevin] De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, [Jeremy] Doku, [Jack] Grealish, Ruben Dias, [Manuel] Akanji, Ederson. How are you supposed to beat that?"

Manchester City are currently atop the league table with nine points from three games, while Arsenal are fourth with seven points. Liverpool are also on nine points and are sitting in second place now.

Ex-Premier League winner heaps praise on Erling Haaland after excellent performance

Earlier last Saturday (August 31), Norway international Erling Haaland bagged his second hat-trick of the ongoing 2024-25 season to help Manchester City beat West Ham United 3-1 at London Stadium.

Speaking on the It's All Kicking Off podcast, ex-Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea star Chris Sutton hailed the former Borussia Dortmund striker. He said (h/t Manchester City News):

"It's unbelievable. I mean, his numbers, his hat-tricks and we all bang on about the strength of the league. He's not finding it difficult."

Haaland, who has guided City to two back-to-back league titles, has scored seven goals in three league games this season. The 24-year-old has bagged 70 goals in just 69 Premier League appearances so far.

