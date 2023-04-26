"I don't think it's healthy for him to return" - Former Argentina star urges Lionel Messi to stay at PSG despite Barcelona links

Former Argentine World Cup winner Mario Kempes recently urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi not to make a return to Barcelona. The 35-year-old is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club and is yet to sign an extension.

There have been widespread reports linking Messi with a move back to Barca. Kempes, however, doesn't want to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner make a return to Catalunya.

Kempes said (via TyC Sport):

"I don't think it's healthy for me to return to Barcelona. He would be better off in France, so that he arrives calmly at the next World Cup, he should stay there.

"Barcelona's objectives are different, they are still building up, after leaving. There are many problems . Being selfish and thinking about the Argentine National Team, that he stays at PSG.

"For physical and mental peace of mind, it is more likely that he will reach the National Team fresher in France than in Barcelona."

Lionel Messi left Barca in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

Messi joined the Parisian club as a free agent and has since scored 31 goals and has provided 34 assists in 70 matches for the Ligue 1 giants.

Mario Kempes spoke about former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi receiving jeers from PSG fans

Since PSG's elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 stages of the tournament, Lionel Messi has received jeers from fans at the Parc des Princes on a few occasions.

The Argentine was always adored by the Barca fans. Hence, getting booed by home fans is a new occurrence in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's legendary career. Mario Kempes shared his take on the matter, telling the media:

"What happens is that he is playing in France: a country that played the final with Argentina that beat him and Messi was a figure.

"What happens is that it hurts them to see the best player in the world, in their team, and that he doesn't perform as he did in Qatar."

Messi scored a brace in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Iconic Stadium as Argentina defeated France via penalties. The triumph brought La Albiceleste's 36-year-long drought in the tournament to an end.

