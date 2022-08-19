"I think it's a huge chance" – Thomas Tuchel highlights key reason why Armando Broja has yet to become the main man at Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has claimed that striker Armando Broja has a huge chance of cementing his place in the Blues squad. However, he stated that the team hasn't been able to properly assess him due to him being on loan previously and dealing with injury issues in pre-season.

Broja, 20, who has been at Chelsea since 2009, shot to prominence during his breakthrough loan spell at Southampton last season. He scored nine goals and provided one assist in 38 appearances across all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign.

Known for his physicality and finishing, the Albanian has gone further up the pecking order at the west London outfit this summer. This is due to the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who have re-joined Inter Milan and RB Leipzig respectively.

So far, he has made two Premier League appearances this season, without scoring.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Leeds United on August 21, Tuchel shed light on Broja's prospects at the club.

When asked if the player could stake a claim as the first-choice striker, he said (via Football.London):

"Yes and no. We know enough about him but it's one thing to perform on a loan and another to perform at a club like Chelsea. He was injured in pre-season and is now injured again."

He continued:

"This does not help us have a clear view on what he can give us. I think it's a huge chance for Armando to have an impact here."

Addressing his club's reported ongoing pursuit of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the German added:

"I believe we can compete with this group, but it's one thing to compete once a week and it's another to compete 60 times a year and three times a week. You need to have players who challenge for their place and challenge for their minutes."

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are closing in on finalising a permanent move for Aubameyang. Both camps are on the same page about personal terms. However, Barcelona's €30 million valuation of the player is considered to be too high.

Chelsea opened their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on August 6. Tuchel's side then drew 2-2 at home against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Alan Shearer refuses to back Chelsea's Armando Broja for instant success

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer said that Armando Broja will take time to establish himself as the Blues' first-choice striker this season. Speaking on Match of the Day (via Chronicle Live), he said:

"I think they've made some very good signings. But like Everton, there is no doubt that Chelsea need that [centre] forward as well. I know they've got [Armando] Broja but it might take time for him. They need [to bring in] a centre-forward."

