"I think I can get to the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi" - 21-year-old Nigerian winger says he wishes to 'compete' in Champions League and win Ballon d'Or 

Slavia Prague winger Yira Sor believes he can reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The Nigerian is confident of achieving great things in his club and international career.

Sor, 21, joined Czech club Banik Ostrava in 2021 from 36 Lions. His four goals and six assists in 29 appearances for them earned him a move to Czech champions Slavia Prague in January this year. The right winger has contributed seven goals and three assists in 17 appearances for them so far.

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague Dessers ends the season in top spot



Sum up his UECL campaign in one word



#UECLfinal Dessers ends the season in top spotSum up his UECL campaign in one word 🔴⚪⚫ Dessers ends the season in top spot 👊Sum up his UECL campaign in one word 👇#UECLfinal https://t.co/nDWOagSUMD

Sor has also appeared for Nigeria U20. Speaking of his aspirations, he told EaglesTracker:

“I am someone that dreams big, and I am always confident that I can get to the very best. I believe, and I think I can get to the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland."

He added:

“I am so confident, and I believe in myself. Whenever I get an opportunity, I try to grab it. I wish to play in the Champions League; I wish someday to represent my country, and maybe win trophies. And then, maybe compete for the best player in Africa and the Ballon d’Or.”

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as the two greatest players ever to have graced the game. They've dominated the sport for over two decades, winning 12 Ballons d'Or awards between them, with Messi winning seven.

Reaching the duo' level would be a Herculean task. However, considering his confidence and progress so far, Sor will fancy his chances of accomplishing that.

“I could have become like Messi or Ronaldo" - Wesley Sneijder

Former Real Madrid midfielder Wesley Sneijder believes he could've been on the same level as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but he 'didn't feel like it'. He admitted that the legendary duo have made many sacrifices to reach their current level, something he didn't do.

Cypher @ynwa__97



2010 FIFA World Cup

Silver Ball (Golden ball Runner-up)

Bronze Foot winner FootballJOE @FootballJOE Who's the first person that comes to mind when you see this ball? Who's the first person that comes to mind when you see this ball? https://t.co/6FG3S7QZpP Wesley Sneijder2010 FIFA World CupSilver Ball (Golden ball Runner-up)Bronze Foot winner twitter.com/FootballJOE/st… Wesley Sneijder2010 FIFA World Cup ✅Silver Ball (Golden ball Runner-up)✅Bronze Foot winner twitter.com/FootballJOE/st… https://t.co/OktTAHPZcb

Sneijder told the Daily Star:

“I could have become like Messi or Ronaldo. I simply didn't feel like it. I enjoyed my life; maybe I had a glass (of wine) at dinner. Leo and Cristiano are different; they have made many sacrifices. And that's fine with me; my career, however, was still amazing."

Sneijder scored 152 goals and provided 145 assists in 573 appearances in club football for the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Ajax.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far