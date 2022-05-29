"I don't think I get enough respect" - Real Madrid hero Thibaut Courtois comments on his motivation behind stunning performance in Champions League final against Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois was Real Madrid's hero in Paris on Saturday, producing a solid performance between the sticks as Los Blancos beat Liverpool 1-0 to win a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League title.

Following the triumph, the Belgian goalkeeper revealed what inspired him to come up with a sensational performance - making a staggering nine saves - at the Stade de France in the French capital.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper said that being omitted from a list of the top ten goalkeepers in the world by English magazine FourFourTwo served as an inspiration.

"There was a magazine in March that didn't put me in the best 10 goalkeepers," Courtois said. "I don't know. That I think is a lack of respect. I don't say they have to put me No. 1, really, I don't mind. Alisson is a great goalkeeper; (Edouard) Mendy is a great goalkeeper, (Jan) Oblak, Ederson. There are really a lot of great goalkeepers, I don't say you have to put me No. 1."

Courtois continued:

"But after a season like this, they don't put you in the first 10, it is strange. Secondly, yesterday, I saw plenty of funny stuff coming out of England."

The Belgian bid farewell to English football when he left Chelsea for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, albeit with a little drama. He alleged that the lack of respect he got from the country had something to do with how he left the Blues. Courtois said:

"I guess it is to do with how I left Chelsea, but I won twice the Premier League in England. I don't think I ever really get recognised for it, especially after my first year with Madrid. A lot of people laughed at me, but here I am as a winner, so it is a nice comeback."

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today; it was the other way round. Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name, as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England, added Courtois."

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said about Courtois' omission in the top ten:

"It's nonsense. What can I say? It's nonsense. Courtois is the best in the world for me. I'm biased, but saying Courtois isn't among the best 10 ... I think you should tear up your press card, whether you're a journalist or coach or statistician; if Courtois isn't in the top 10 you should tear up your press card."

Thibaut Courtois's numbers for Real Madrid this season

It was another historic night for the Spanish giants.

Thibaut Courtois made a whopping 51 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions in the 2021-22 season, recording an impressive 22 clean sheets. That includes five clean sheets in 14 Champions League games, 16 in 36 La Liga matches and one in two domestic cup games.

It's worth noting that Courtois made an incredible nine saves against the Reds on Saturday, the most by any goalkeeper in a European Cup final since 2003.

