"I don't think I'll end up at Real Madrid" - Barcelona midfielder says he won't join arch-rivals as he grew up supporting Catalans

Nico Gonzalez, who joined Valencia on loan from Barcelona this summer, has declared that he will not join arch-rivals Real Madrid, stating that he has always been a Barca fan.

Gonzalez was part of Barcelona’s pre-season squad and enjoyed a good run as the Blaugrana took on Real Madrid and Juventus, among others, in friendlies in the United States. He signed a contract extension with the Catalans in August, committing his long-term future to the club (June 2026), before joining Valencia on loan.

Gonzalez, who has settled in nicely at the Mestalla Stadium, was recently asked whether or not he would ever consider joining Real Madrid. The young midfielder reiterated his love for Barca, adding that he did not see himself moving to Madrid. On the ‘El Larguero’ program, Gonzalez said (via Marca):

“Real Madrid? No, I've been a Barça fan since I was little. I'm very happy in Valencia, I've been very happy at Barça and I don't think I'll end up at Madrid.”

Before joining Valencia on loan, he played 37 games for Barcelona across competitions, recording two goals and two assists.

Barcelona coach Xavi helped Nico Gonzalez secure a loan move this summer

Gonzalez was seemingly not satisfied with his game time at Barca and asked his coach Xavi to sanction his departure. The former central midfielder apparently obliged and helped him seal a move to Valencia.

In an older interview with Cadena SER, Gonzales revealed (via the aforementioned source):

“I asked Xavi Hernández to go on loan and he understood. He wished me the best of luck and made everything easy for me to go on loan.”

Gonzalez thought that while his loan transfer was sanctioned, he would have had a place at Barca if he hadn’t requested to move.

He added:

“I think so, I had a place at Barcelona. There have been fewer players in midfield than when I left. But it's not a decision I've made either.”

Since joining Valencia earlier this summer, Gonzalez has featured in six La Liga games, finding the back of the net on one occasion.

