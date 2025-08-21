“I think I’m gonna go hit” - Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville disagree as they deliver verdict on Chelsea striker Joao Pedro

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have disagreed on Chelsea's new signing Joao Pedro. The Manchester United legend believes the Brazilian will be a hit at Stamford Bridge, but the Liverpool counterpart is not convinced.

Ad

Chelsea signed Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £60 million, becoming the 18th forward signed by the new owners in the last three years. He made his debut at the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring a brace against his former club Fluminense and also in the final against PSG.

Despite the start to his Blues career, during the latest episode of the 'Stick To Football' podcast, Roy Keane and Carragher said they were not convinced that Pedro would be a hit at the club. Ian Wright was of the opposite opinion and said:

Ad

Trending

“I think with Cole Palmer behind him, he’s gonna be a hit, you know. He’s going to do what Nicolas Jackson should have done for Cole Palmer."

Neville sided with the Arsenal icon and added that the Blues midfielders will make it happen for the Brazilian, and added:

“I think I’m gonna go hit. I think he’ll do well. I think they’ve got some good players. Really good midfield players.”

Ad

Enzo Maresca also spoke about the decision his side made to bring in Pedor and admitted that it was to help when the opponents play with a low block against them. He spoke to the media ahead of the Premier League season and said (via Tribuna):

"He gives us quality in the last third. He has lots of qualities that previously, we probably lacked a little bit. You see, the goal he scored against PSG was quality. The goal was fantastic. The goal he scored against Fluminense, it's quality. He gives us lots of quality inside the box, especially against teams that play with low block, we need that quality with the small space."

Ad

Joao Pedro started for Chelsea in the goalless draw to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

Chelsea legend Joe Cole confident about Joao Pedro

Chelsea legend Joe Cole spoke to TNT Sports earlier this month and backed Joao Pedro to score 'a lot of goals' for the Blues. He believes that the Brazilian versatility will be a big boost for the club and said:

Ad

“He looked like he had been a Chelsea player for years [at the Club World Cup]… He can play centre-forward, he can play off the left, and he can play off the right. I think they probably don’t realise how much of a good player they’ve got. I think there is another level for him to go up.”

Pedro is not the only forward signed by Chelsea this summer, as they have also brought in Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. The Blues face West Ham United next in the Premier League on Friday, August 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More