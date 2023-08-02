“I think I’m good at a little bit of everything” - Luton Town defender compares himself to Manchester City superstar Ruben Dias

Luton Town defender Mads Juel Andersen has backed himself and compared his style to Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias. The Danish defender claims that he is good at everything and is always looking to compare himself to the best.

Premier League saw a new club added to their history with Luton Town getting a promotion last season. They are set to make their debut in the top flight against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12.

Speaking to SpilXperten ahead of the season, Andersen stated that he is a really good player on the ball. He also boldly compared himself to Manchester City defender Dias, saying:

"Honestly, I think I'm good at a little bit of everything. It's not like I'm mediocre at most things. I actually feel I'm good at everything. I have many strengths that I believe will be beneficial for me, but we'll have to see how it turns out."

Andersen joined Luton Town from Barnsley earlier this summer for an undisclosed fee.

Dias, meanwhile, has established himself as an important player for Manchester City from Benfica in 2020. He has made 133 appearances for the club, winning three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Manchester City star hits back at cititcs

Ruben Dias has hit back at Manchester City's critics and stated that the club are going to push on from the treble-winning season. He believes that it is a lazy analysis that they will drop in their form after achieving their dream of winning the UEFA Champions League last season.

He was talking to the media last month when GOAL quoted him saying:

"For you to think that is all I need to achieve, you need to be small-minded or not very ambitious. Obviously, you could think that your job is done, 'oh I won the Champions League, now I can hang up my boots'. But with my career, even though it has been great so far, there is so much more to do."

He added:

"Yes, last season was beautiful but it's just one part. Yes, we won the Treble and it's amazing, but there is a lot more to come. It's ingrained in us. I have done it once and I can always do it twice, three times or four times. I want to make sure that my numbers will be good enough to be remembered for a while, if not forever."

Manchester City have played three pre-season matches and won twice while losing once, with all games ending with a 2-1 scoreline. Their next match is against Arsenal this Sunday in the FA Community Shield.