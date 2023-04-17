“I think I’m on my way” – Real Madrid star claims he's on path to becoming best in world at his position

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has said that he's on his way to becoming one of the best in the world at his position.

The central defender said so ahead of Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Chelsea in midweek. Manager Carlo Ancelotti recently hailed Militao as one of the best in the world in his position.

The defender responded to the claim (via Managing Madrid):

“Each person can have their opinion. I think I’m on my way to that (being the best in the world). I feel I’ve done well since I joined the club, as there were some great centre-backs ahead of me when I arrived, but little by little, (I) earned my place.

"I used to have some lapses in concentration, but I’ve worked on that. I think I concentrate a lot more now in the games. I have to keep improving. You have to work so hard because there are so many good forwards these days. Brazil havelalways had impressive centre-backs, so I’m happy to be one of them.”

Militao joined Real Madrid in 2019 and has since made 131 appearances. The Brazilian has become a mainstay at the heart of the team's defence. The 25-year-old has made 40 appearances for the Spanish giants across competitions this season, helping keep 16 cleansheets.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti keen to beat Chelsea

Real Madrid enter their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg clash against Chelsea in a comfortable position, winning the first leg 2-0.

Ancelotti, though, sounded cautious, proclaiming that the team will need to perform at its best to reach the last four. Ahead of the second leg in London, the Italian said (via Los Blancos' website):

“We're in good shape, motivated as ever. These are important games in a big competition. We're focused on the fact we'll have to deliver a complete display. There are 90 minutes still to play, and anything can happen. We'll be ready to play as well as we possibly can.”

The clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea will take place on Tuesday (April 18). The La Liga leaders are coming off a 2-0 La Liga win against Cadiz at the weekend.

