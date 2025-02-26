"I think I could still play there" - Manchester United cult hero offers himself to Red Devils, believes he could still perform for team

Former Manchester United forward Federico Macheda has made a surprise offer to return to the club and help ease its current attacking woes. The Italian striker made 36 appearances for United after joining the club as a teenager from Lazio.

The Red Devils' head coach Ruben Amorim finds himself short of options in attack following the club’s decision to let both Antony and Marcus Rashford leave on loan in January, without securing replacements. Adding to their troubles, Amad Diallo suffered an ankle ligament injury, further depleting the squad's forward line.

With the transfer window now closed, Amorim must wait until the summer to strengthen his squad. However, spending power in the next window could be limited, with new chief executive Omar Berrada confirming the club is undergoing a cost-cutting process, including a sweeping restructuring and eliminating around 200 jobs.

If financial constraints force United to explore cheaper attacking options, Macheda has put his name forward, even if it is for a short-term role.

The Italian striker, who signed for United as a 16-year-old and famously scored a last-minute winner on his debut against Aston Villa in April 2009, believes he could still contribute at Old Trafford.

Speaking to The Sun, he expressed his belief that he could still perform at United, despite acknowledging the club’s struggles. He said (via Sport Bible):

“At 33? I think I could play there [at United]. Yes. Do better? I don’t know. I must say it’s not easy to play for Manchester United now. But I think I could still play there.”

Now 33, Macheda currently plays in the Greek Super League for Asteras Tripolis, where he has scored six goals in 18 matches this season.

Federico Macheda claims even a world-class striker would struggle in Manchester United's current system

Macheda also shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s current attacking situation, praising young strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund. However, he insisted that even a world-class forward would find it difficult to thrive in the current system, saying:

“The club is under pressure. The situation is not easy for any striker, even if you put Lewandowski in the team. But as a player, I can see myself playing there at the moment. A couple of games if Ruben Amorim needs me!”

Macheda, whose career has taken him across Italy, Germany, Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus, has not played in the Premier League since leaving United in 2014. Despite this, he remains confident that he can still compete at the highest level.

“I know the Premier League level. It’s very difficult, but I could play there. Why not?” he added.

While a return for Macheda seems unlikely, his comments highlight the uncertainty surrounding United’s forward line. With a crucial run of fixtures ahead and limited attacking depth, Amorim faces a major challenge in keeping Manchester United’s season on track.

