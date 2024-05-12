"I think I will be ready for the UCL final" - Real Madrid superstar provides positive fitness update during La Liga trophy parade

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has said that he will be fit for the UEFA Champions League final next month. Los Blancos take on Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in the title match at the Wembley.

Tchouameni, 24, has appeared in 38 games across competitions this season, contributing three goals and an assist. However, the Frenchman picked up a stress fracture of his left foot in the come-from-behind 2-1 Champions League semifinal second leg home win over Bayern Munich last week.

Managing Madrid reported that Tchouameni is in a race against time to be fit for the BvB game. However, as per Madrid Xtra, the Frenchman said during Los Blancos' La Liga title parade that he will be ready for the title match:

"I think I will be READY for the UCL Final."

Expand Tweet

It's pertinent to note that Tchouameni has missed three Champions League games this season due to fatigue fracture.

He missed another game - the quarterfinal second leg at holders Manchester City - due to suspension, which Los Blancos won on penalties after a 3-3 first-leg home draw and a 1-1 stalemate after extra time at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, Madrid sealed a record-extending 36th La Liga triumph last week, beating Cadiz 3-0 at home and second-placed Barcelona losing 4-2 at Girona.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a fabulous season, having won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles. The campaign could better still, as they are a win away from a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League triumph.

Following their La Liga triumph last week, Los Blancos showed no mercy against Granada, winning 4-0 away on Saturday (May 11). Next up, Carlo Ancelotti's side take on Alaves at home on Tuesday (May 14), having lost just once in the league all season, a 3-1 reverse at Atletico Madrid.

In fact, Los Blancos have lost just twice across competitions, with both sides coming against Atletico. The second of those reverses came in the Copa del Rey Round of 16, which Ancelotti's side lost 4-2 after extra time at the home of their city rivals.