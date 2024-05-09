Real Madrid are reportedly sweating about the fitness of key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the UEFA Champions League final. Los Blancos take on Borussia Dortmund in the title clash at the Wembley on June 1.

Tchouameni, 24, has been a key player for Los Blancos this season, contributing three goals and an assist in 38 games across competitions. All four goal contributions have come in 27 games in their triumphant La Liga campaign.

The Frenchman featured in 70 minutes of their 2-1 UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg win at home to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (May 8), which put Madrid into a record-extending 18th final.

However, as per Managing Madrid, Tchoaumeni sustained a stress fracture of his left foot and is in a race against time for the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at the Wembley. The source says (as per Los Blancos website):

"After the tests carried out today, Tchouameni has been diagnosed with a stress injury to his left foot. Pending evolution."

As per Madrid Xtra, Tchouameni's chances of featuring in the final against BvB appear slim at the moment.

Expand Tweet

The Frenchman missed three Champions League games this season due to fatigue fracture, while he was suspended for the quarterfinal second-leg win at holders Manchester City.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb season. Having won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles, they are also into the UEFA Champions League final, where they seek a record-extending 15th title.

Before that, though, Carlo Ancelotti's side visit Granada in La Liga on Saturday (May 11). They have already wrapped up a record-extending 36th league title last weekend by beating Cadiz 3-0 at home and second-placed Barcelona losing 3-2 at Granada.

Los Blancos close out their domestic season with fixtures against Alaves (home) on May 14, Villarreal (away) on May 19 and Real Betis at home six days later. Their overall season draws to a close with the Champions League final against BvB on June 1.