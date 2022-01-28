"I don't think I won one duel against him" - Erling Haaland names the toughest defender he has ever faced

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has named Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk as the toughest defender he has ever faced. The Norwegian has clashed with the Dutchman on multiple occasions across club and international levels and and is full of praise for the centre-back.

Erling Haaland pointed to the Liverpool powerhouse's immense physicality, strength, pace and precision, among other qualities that make him stand out from other defenders he's faced.

The Borussia Dortmund sharpshooter said of Van Dijk, as per ESPN:

"You know how tall he is, how strong he is and how fast he is, and also the timing is crazy. I don't think I won one duel against him because he's a physical monster."

This isn't the first time Erling Haaland has hailed the Liverpool centre-back as the best defender he's faced. He made a similar comment prior to the duo's battle as Denmark and the Netherlands clashed in the World Cup Qualifiers in September last year.

"I do not really fear anyone, I think he [Van Dijk] is the best defender," the Borussia Dortmund striker told a press conference.

"I think quite a few others in the room [at the press conference] agree with me on that. He is fast, strong and 'bad' smart, and there are three important things you must have. I have played against him twice, I have said that he is the best I have met," he added.

The match mentioned earlier witnessed an intense battle between the two players. Erling Haaland was a serious trouble for Van Dijk and even broke the defender's finger, but the Liverpool superstar managed to keep the striker at bay throughout 90 minutes.

The Netherlands eventually came out with a 2-0 victory, with Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay putting their names on the scoresheet.

Virgil Van Dijk continues to be a powerful force in Liverpool's defense

Erling Haaland has an important decision to make

The Borussia Dortmund striker is expected to make a decision on his future at the end of the season, with his release clause set to drop to just €75 million. Rumors suggest the player could be on his way out of Signal Iduna Park, with clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City linked with his signature.

Meanwhile, the Dortmund man continues to be a huge sensation in front of goal. So far this season, the Norwegian has made 20 appearances for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions, recording 23 goals and six assists to his name.

