“I think that is what is important” - Sesko says he’s good at one thing Gyokeres lacks ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal

New Manchester United signing Benjamin Sesko has outlined his strengths ahead of the game against Arsenal this weekend. The Red Devils kickstart the new season by welcoming the Gunners to Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17, in the Premier League.

Sesko joined Ruben Amorim's roster last week from RB Leipzig, in a reported £73.7m deal, including add-ons. Manchester United have already handed the 22-year-old his preferred No. 30 shirt.

Speaking to MUTV, Sesko named heading as one of his strengths, along with speed, power and kicking.

“Speed, power, kicking, and heading. I’m kind of the guy who is ready to attack, to be in front, if there is space behind to run into. Of course, if there are crosses, it’s always going to be nice. I’m always going to be there, and I think that is what is important,” said Sesko.

Interestingly, the Slovenian was also linked with Arsenal before his move to Manchester United. The Gunners, however, opted against a move for Sesko, and have instead signed Viktor Gyokeres to spearhead their attack.

Unlike the Slovenian, heading is not one of the Swedish striker's strengths. The 27-year-old managed just four headed goals from 102 games for former club Sporting in his career. However, Gyokeres joins Arsenal with a magnificent goalscoring record, having managed 97 goals and 28 assists during his time with the Portuguese side.

What is Rio Ferdinand's prediction for Manchester United's game against Arsenal?

Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal will come away with a 1-1 draw from Old Trafford this week. Both clubs have strengthened their squad over the summer, but the big talking point could be the Viktor Gyokeres vs Benjamin Sesko battle.

While the Swede is expected to be in the starting XI after feature in pre-season with the Gunners, it is unclear if Sesko will make the cut for the Red Devils. Ruben Amorim has also strengthened his attack by roping in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer, so Manchester United fans have every right to feel a little optimistic.

However, speaking on his podcast, as cited by TBR Football, Ferdinand backed the game to end in a draw.

“I’m going draw, I’m going to go score draw, 1-1,” said Ferdinand.

Interestingly, Arsenal secured a 2-0 win at the Emirates last season, just days into Ruben Amorim's reign. The Red Devils, however, could only manage a 1-1 draw at home in the reverse fixture.

