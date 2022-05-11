"I think we are all intrigued" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher delivers honest verdict on Erling Haaland's Manchester City move

Manchester City announced their agreement on a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland yesterday, and all the talk soon began to revolve around how the young superstar would adapt and perform at the club. Former Liverpool superstar Jamie Carragher believes it's a brilliant signing not just for City but also for the Premier League. However, he is also of the opinion that it will not automatically guarantee Manchester City the unparalleled success they seek.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



Although Erling Haaland is arguably one of the best strikers in the world at the moment, and seems to be exactly what Manchester City lack, Carragher believes that his integration into the team is bound to take time. The former defender has no doubt that Haaland will score goals, but claims it will be interesting to see just how well he can perform.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the impending transfer, Carragher said:

"Brilliant signing - not just for Manchester City but for the Premier League. I think we are all intrigued as to how he will do. Along with [Kylian] Mbappe you feel he is one of the next two superstars to eclipse [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo and you are just delighted he's in the Premier League.

"More often than not those players have gone to a Real Madrid or Barcelona, but you feel like the Premier League is the strongest league now - you've seen how well we've done in the Champions League.

"He will score goals - that's what he has been brought in to do, of course he will. But that doesn't guarantee that City will win everything. They will have to integrate him into the team. That means City will lose a creative player who helps them keep the ball.

Jamie Carragher believes Erling Haaland will make the 'small differences' for Manchester City in the most important games

Considering the fact that Manchester City already seem to be at the apex of their game, especially in the Premier League, the biggest question arising from Haaland's transfer is: How much better can they get?

Jamie Carragher reflected those sentiments and said that although Haaland is bound to make Manchester City a stronger side, he won't be able to elevate them to a whole new altogether since they're already at the very top.

However, the former Liverpool man believes the young striker will make the difference in the biggest of games, and he referenced City's UEFA Champions League defeat against Real Madrid to make his point. As per Carragher, City will be far more likely to avoid such defeats on the big stage with Haaland on their side. He said:

"There are lots of questions, including from myself. We will be analysing his performances at City and how he fits in. They had a world-class striker a few years ago in Sergio Aguero and they have another one now.

"It makes Man City stronger, of course it does. But I look at it a different way. There are (only) so many points you can win in a season. Haaland is not going to elevate City to a different level, they are already at that level of getting 96 to 100 points a season."

He continued:

"There will be small differences in certain games. You think back to Manchester City's semi-final defeat to Real Madrid - if Haaland is playing, you would expect City to get through. I'm talking about making the difference there.

"There is not a huge jump for City to make - they are already at the highest level. Consistency-wise, over the last three or four years, they have probably been the best in Europe. It's just to make a small difference in the biggest of games, such as those against Real Madrid."

