"I think this is an issue off the pitch" - Pundit 'shocked' by exclusion of Manchester United superstar from FIFA World Cup squad

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra is shocked at goalkeeper David de Gea's exclusion from Spain's preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manager Luis Enrique released a 55-man shortlist for the upcoming tournament in Qatar and De Gea failed to make the list. Goalkeepers David Raya, Robert Sanchez, David Soria, and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been picked over De Gea.

This came as a surprise to fans and pundits alike, especially on the back of the 31-year-old's performances for Manchester United recently.

De Gea even won the Players' Player of the Season for the Red Devils last term. He has also made some crucial saves this season, most recently in their 1-0 win over West Ham United on October 30.

Evra was surprised to see De Gea missing from the Spanish squad as well. In his column for betting.betfair, the former Manchester United left-back wrote:

"I'm in shock at Spain manager Luis Enrique's decision to leave David De Gea out of his World Cup squad. I had to double check to see if it was real news. I'll be honest, I think this is an issue off the pitch. Enrique has a strong personality. OK, De Gea has conceded some goals with Spain, but to take him out of the squad, an experienced player like that?"

He added:

"I'm sure he and Enrique have had a discussion and De Gea maybe didn't accept what Enrique wanted for him. Who knows if it's Enrique's or De Gea's decision. We will never know."

Evra speculated that Enrique wants to build a squad of younger players and that is why he has snubbed the Manchester United shot-stopper. He said:

"Every national team has a different approach, some teams may want to go to the World Cup with young and exciting players who are going in with no fear, but others want experience."

He added:

"I know for a fact that France needs leaders and experienced players and this is the way Didier Deschamps is, he likes experienced players, that's why he kept me in the national team for so long. Maybe Luis Enrique just wants to go with the young players."

David de Gea's career with Manchester United so far

The Red Devils signed De Gea for around £18.9 million from Atletico Madrid in 2011. Since then, he has been a key part of the team, putting in some crucial performances.

The Spaniard has won four Manchester United Players' Player of the Year awards and also four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards.

De Gea has played 504 matches for the club so far, winning one Premier League title and one UEFA Europa League trophy, among other honors.

