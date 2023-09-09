"I don't think about it" - Manchester United defender responds after being asked about Jadon Sancho saga at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has become the first player to comment on Jadon Sancho's situation at Old Trafford amid his war of words with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho was left out from the Red Devils' matchday squad for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday (September 3). Ten Hag explained following the loss that he had underperformed in training.

However, the 23-year-old didn't take too kindly to those comments from his manager. He posted a long-worded statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, claiming he was being made a scapegoat.

Lindelof was asked about the situation that has placed doubt on Sancho's future at Manchester United. He moved to play down any notion that there was disharmony within the group (via TEAMTalk):

“Sancho? Many things are written about United and it will always be like that. We are a united group. I don’t think about it."

Sancho has struggled for most of his spell at Old Trafford since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million. He has lacked form and has been unable to nail down a place in Ten Hag's starting lineup.

The English winger has only made three appearances this season, all from the bench, amounting to 76 minutes worth of action. His omission from the squad that lost to Arsenal took some by surprise given he wasn't injured.

Ten Hag and Sancho have both received criticism for making their issues public. However, both look to be standing firm over their comments with the latter's post pinned to his X account.

Reports claim that Sancho's Manchester United teammates have no sympathy for the English winger. He has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford but it remains to be seen how the situation evolves after the international break. He has managed 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions during his time at the club.

Manchester United are told Rasmus Hojlund is a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag

Hojlund debuted for Manchester United against Arsenal.

Rasmus Hojlund made his debut for the club which is more positive news for the Red Devils. The Danish striker came on in the second half of the defeat to Arsenal and impressed with his pace and power, giving Gabriel Magalhaes problems.

The 20-year-old hadn't been able to play for Manchester United since joining from Atalanta for £72 million earlier this summer due to injury. Ten Hag finally got the center-forward signing he desired but has had to wait to bring him into action.

Hojlund spent much of his youth at Danish side FC Copenhagen and one of his former coaches reckons he's a good fit for Ten Hag. Alfred Johansson commented on the exciting forward's move to Old Trafford (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think for him to have a coach like Erik ten Hag who emphasises hard work and commitment to the project, the game model and the club, I honestly think that’s a perfect match for Rasmus."

Hojlund bagged 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions last season for Atalanta. However, it wasn't just his end product that enticed Manchester United to make him their most expensive U21 signing of all time.

Ten Hag has spoken of the graft Hojlund puts in with each performance, particularly his constant energy. Johansson commented on this:

"I heard Ten Hag speaking about Rasmus and one of the things they looked at when they scouted him in Italy was the dedication he showed in all of the minutes he played. He’s so ambitious, he runs like crazy and wants to do well every minute, doing his best.

Hojlund earned praise from his Manchester United teammate Casemiro on his debut. His relentlessness in attack bodes well for Ten Hag's side who has started the season with two wins and two defeats.