“I think it’s already written who will win” - Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes FIFA World Cup prediction about Lionel Messi and Argentina 

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is convinced that Lionel Messi will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. The Swedish forward claims the storyline for La Albiceleste's triumph in this year's edition of the tournament is "already written."

Argentina have had an impressive run so far at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. La Albiceleste had a disappointing opener against Saudi Arabia, losing 2-1. However, they quickly recovered with victories over Mexico and Poland in the group stage.

Lionel Messi & Co. then proceeded to the last 16, where they won 2-1 against Australia. Their toughest challenge of the tournament was in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands, which ended in a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes, with Lionel Messi scoring a penalty in the second half.

The two outfits were at a stalemate after 30 minutes of extra time, and the fixture went on to penalties. Argentina emerged victorious after a thrilling penalty shootout. Lionel Messi scored the first penalty for his side, setting the tone for the rest of the shootout. The Netherlands lost 4-3 on penalties after misses from captain Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

Following a great campaign for Lionel Messi's Argentina so far, Ibrahimovic believes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is destined to lift his first World Cup trophy this year. He said (via NDTV Sports):

"I think it's already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy, it's already written."

La Albiceleste will next face Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup on 13 December.

"We have the same DNA as Real Madrid" - Luka Modric sends subtle warning to Lionel Messi's Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup semi-finals clash

Real Madrid star and Croatia captain Luka Modric believes his national side have the 'same DNA' as Los Blancos. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner seems confident ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup clash against Messi's Argentina in the semi-finals.

He said (via The Sun):

"You could say we have the same DNA as Real Madrid because we always keep going until the end, and never give up. I want to play another semi-final against a big team, that's what I want, not just against a player."

Tomorrow, these two legends battle for a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final ⚔️ 16 years ago, Messi and Luka Modrić faced each other for the first time on the international stageTomorrow, these two legends battle for a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final ⚔️ 16 years ago, Messi and Luka Modrić faced each other for the first time on the international stage Tomorrow, these two legends battle for a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final ⚔️🏆 https://t.co/cXH723gYVe

He added:

"Of course, Leo is very big, he's their best player, and we're going to have a lot of difficulties to stop him, but we are prepared and we are going to give it our all. I hope it will be enough to be in the final."

The winner of the Argentina-Croatia clash will face either France or Morocco, who play in the other semi-final match on 14 December.

