"I think it’s that big" - Erik ten Hag provides injury update on Manchester United star Raphael Varane

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an injury update on Raphael Varane after the defender came off early in the 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on October 2.

Varane picked up a knock in the early stages of the Manchester derby and soon hobbled off in pain.

His absence was felt as City destroyed the Red Devils 6-3 with two hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden doing the damage.

Ten Hag has confirmed that Varane's issue seems to be a serious one although he could not give a prognosis for how long he may face on the injury list.

He told the club's official website after the loss:

“I don’t think so, that he would have carried on [if the score would have been closer]. But you get him off because when you are 4-0 down, you don’t want to take a risk to get a bigger injury."

He added:

“But I think it’s that big, the injury, that he couldn’t carry on.”

Varane's potential spell on the sidelines will come as a huge blow for Manchester United, who have seemingly found their best centre-back partnership.

The French defender performed brilliantly alongside Lisandro Martinez in the heart of Ten Hag's side's defense prior to Sunday's defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

The duo won every game they started together before the setback against City, with the Frenchman making seven appearances in all competitions.

The former Real Madrid centre-back impressed for the French national team, captaining Les Blues in a 2-0 win over Austria.

Manchester United look to bounce back in the UEFA Europa League

The Red Devils head to Cyprus midweek

Manchester United's next game is away at Cypriot minnows Omonia at the Tsirio Stadium in the Europa League.

The Red Devils will be eager to get back to winning ways against one of the lowest ranked teams in the European competition.

There has been much debate over the team Ten Hag chose to contend with City, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro starting on the bench.

Erik ten Hag on where it went wrong for Manchester United today.



Erik ten Hag on where it went wrong for Manchester United today. 🗣️ “Lack of belief. I am surprised.”Erik ten Hag on where it went wrong for Manchester United today. https://t.co/lXj3QbfSfU

However, the fixture with Omonia comes at a perfect time for Ten Hag to tinker with his side and is certainly one that Varane's likely absence shouldn't be too impactful on.

The likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be looking to break back into United's XI off the back of Varane's injury.

Manchester United are currently second in their group, having lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad before beating Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0.

