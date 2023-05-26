"I think it’s evolving the right way" - Mikel Arteta provides positive injury update regarding star player

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 28, Mikel Arteta revealed a positive injury update regarding William Saliba. The Frenchman was a rock in their defense before his injury this season. Notably, he guided them to concede just 25 goals in the 27 Premier League games he played in, racking up an impressive 12 clean sheets.

The former Saint-Ettiene man has not played since the Gunners' clash against Sporting due to injury. In that period, the Gunners have conceded 18 goals in just ten games.

When Arteta was quizzed about Saliba's condition at the pre-game press conference, the manager's words infused a glimmer of hope into the narrative of recovery.

His response was echoed with cautious optimism (via Football London):

"It’s probably too early to say. I think it’s evolving the right way. The last two weeks have been much more positive than the previous two months."

Mikel Arteta seems determined to end the season on a high note, despite the challenges of Saliba's injury, which has seen their defense struggle to keep out goals recently. The Gunners have generally had a stellar season, securing Champions League qualification with relative ease.

However, lingering injuries to William Saliba have cast a shadow over the team's otherwise bright end-of-season prospects.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals preparations for the summer transfer window

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Mikel Arteta has hinted at an ambitious plan, claiming it's time for the club to "nail" their next move in the market. After falling short in the title race against Manchester City, Arsenal are revving up to stage a comeback next season.

The club is geared up to invest heavily in fresh talent, with a war chest that could potentially swell to an eye-watering £200 million. Leading their list of coveted players is the midfield maestro from West Ham, captain Declan Rice.

But the Gunners' summer shopping list does not stop there. According to the Evening Standard, their eyes are also on another midfielder, a center-back, and possibly even a new forward.

Mikel Arteta's strategy for the club's summer investment was unveiled in his recent statement to the press (via the Evening Standard):

“We have to nail everything that we do and we have to seek excellence in everything that we touch and participate in, to have a big impact at the club. In order to do that, we have a really promising plan."

He added:

"We may have to reflect a little bit, take a step back, make sure this is the right one and go again with more determination and hunger in the tummies to do even better.”

With these powerful plans in the pipeline, the Gunners seem determined to charge into the next season with renewed vigor and an upgraded arsenal.

