"I think it’s exactly the same" - Pundit makes bold claims about Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa 

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has made bold claims about Liverpool's latest acquisition Federico Chiesa. The Reds have landed the Italy international in a deal worth a reported £12.5 million from Juventus.

While Chiesa's move to Anfield has divided opinion, Sherwood has lavished praise on the Reds for the signing. The former Premier League-winning midfielder with Blackburn Rovers has claimed that Arne Slot has plenty of quality, depth and variety on the flanks.

Sherwood opined that Chiesa's arrival will offer Liverpool a whole new dimension while going forward with his ability to carry the ball. He also insisted that the Merseyside giants have landed a major coup in form of the Euro 2020 winner with Italy. Sherwood told Sky Sports, as quoted by Rousing the Kop:

“I think you need quality to come in. Mo Salah, [Luis] Diaz are wide players of great ability. They’ve got Cody Gakpo who is a little bit different, he scores goals, threatens, he stands in the pocket a little bit."

Sherwood added:

“This guy [Chiesa] has got pace to burn. He wants to run in behind, he wants to stretch teams, he’s a ball carrier, he takes it forward. I think he fits into the mould of Liverpool, the way they want to play, whether it was under Jurgen Klopp or now under Slot, I think it’s exactly the same."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager concluded:

“They want to get the ball to the wide areas, and they want someone to take them forward. I think he’s a really, really good signing. It’s a bargain, it’s no money. Yes they’ve got to pay him substantial wages, of course they have.”

Chiesa was once regarded as one of the future superstars of world football and the face of Italian football. However, the 26-year-old has seen his stock fall due to recurring injury problems over the last few seasons.

The Italian wizard missed 84 games with injuries over the last three seasons but had a relatively injury-free season last time out. He made 37 appearances across competitions for Juventus last campaign scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.

Liverpool superstar highlights difference in tactics under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has opened up on the Reds' style of play under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot. While many were concerned regarding the Reds' future after Klopp, Slot has shown encouraging signs since taking over from the German.

The Merseyside giants have won each of their opening two Premier League games with 2-0 scorelines. They are also one of the two teams yet to concede a goal so far. While discussing the differences in style of play under Klopp and Slot, Salah told Sky Sports, as quoted by TBR Football:

“I enjoyed it before [under Klopp] and I am enjoying it now. We play different football now with the manager wanting to control the ball all the time. With Jurgen we’d sometimes just go and counter-press and attack in the opposition’s half."

The Liverpool number 11 added:

“Now, we need to control the game, sometimes slowing the game down but it’s all part of the plan. It’s a big difference.”

The 'Egyptian King' concluded:

“The new manager [Slot] has come in and the players are all excited to give everything. I think it’s necessary to go out of your comfort zone so we’ll try to play now and give our best to the new manager as well.”

Salah has started life under Arne Slot in blistering fashion having contributed two goals and one assist in two games. Since his reported £34.3 million move to Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, the Egyptian has scored 213 goals and provided 90 assists in 351 appearances for the Reds.

