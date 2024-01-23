"I think it’s a good move" - Gary Neville reacts as Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips secures loan move to PL rivals

Gary Neville reckons joining West Ham United on loan is a good move for Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips is set to join the Hammers on loan and there will be a buy option included in his deal. Since his reported £45 million move from Leeds United in 2022, the midfielder has barely played for the Cityzens.

He has so far made 31 appearances for the club, scoring one goal. This season, Phillips has played 10 matches across competitions, scoring once.

With the Euros on the horizon, Phillips needs to play regular football to keep his place in the England side. It's worth noting that he rose to prominence with his spectacular displays during the 2020 Euro.

Neville has endorsed Phillps' move to the London Stadium. The Manchester United legend thinks the 28-year-old could fill the void left by Declan Rice's summer departure to Arsenal.

Neville told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

“He needs to play football, that’s for sure. We remember he was a major England player, someone who I think we thought would do well at Manchester City. You normally think that City don’t make mistakes in the transfer market. It’s just not worked out for him there. Obviously, they’ve got fantastic options in midfield.”

Neville further added:

“But West Ham losing Declan Rice, I think it’s a good move for West Ham. It’s a good move for Kalvin Phillips. I hope he can stay fit and get a lot of football in before the Euro’s in the summer. He’ll fit in there no problem. He’s a really good player and a good, solid David Moyes-type to have on the pitch.”

Given Manchester City's depth in the middle of the park, it's unlikely that Kalvin Phillips will get regular game time until the end of the season. On the other hand, he can become a crucial player for David Moyes' side.

West Ham pip Juventus in pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips

The Athletic has reported that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will join West Ham United on a short-term loan until the end of the 2023-24 season. Juventus were also interested in the England international.

However, the Bianconerri failed to reach an agreement with Manchester City, and a deal couldn't be struck. Hence, Phillips looks set to stay in English football with the Hammers.

The midfielder has previously proven his mettle in English football with Leeds United. He is also a 31-time England international. Phillips played every game when the Three Lions finished runner-ups during the 2021 European championships.