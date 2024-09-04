“I think it’s such a great buy” - Micah Richards highlights why Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa could be the best Premier League summer signing 

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards reckons new Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa could be one of the Premier League signings of the summer. The 26-year-old has arrived at Anfield after four years at Juventus.

Chiesa played the first two seasons of his Bianconeri stint on loan from Fiorentina before his move became permanent in the summer of 2022. In four seasons at the Allianz Arena, the Euro 2020 winner had a decent stint despite missing a lot of games due to injury.

In 131 games across competitions, Chiesa contributed 32 goals and 23 assists before becoming surplus to requirements under new boss Thiago Motta this summer. The Reds eventually snapped him up in a reported deal worth £12.5 million.

Trending

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast (as per the Metro) that Federico Chiesa is a steal for that price, considering the qualities the Italian brings to the table:

"Not only can he play on the left wing, he can play on the right wing, you could play him in a wing back system, you could play him at right back if need be. He’s so versatile, and he’s got electric pace.

"Having watched Serie A, I think at times the game was a little bit closed. I think in the Premier League because the game is stretched, he’ll have more space."

Richards continued:

"We’re judging him recently off international football and playing in Serie A where defenders love to defend and it’s all about the tactics. Over here, it’s more about the passion and the speed and the power. I think it suits (him).

"He didn’t have a bad season last year. He still got nine goals in the league. Why I think it’s such a great buy is the money they paid for him, which is £12.5million. I think he’s going to be the signing of the transfer window in terms of. … you’re not spending £50 million for him. Two or three seasons ago, he was worth £100 million."

The Englishman concluded:

"It’s a great punt from Liverpool. If they can get him fit, if they can get him right then they’ve got a very, very good player."

Federico Chiesa won the Serie A, two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italia with Juventus.

What Federico Chiesa said after arriving at Liverpool

New Liverpool midfielder Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa can't wait to make his Liverpool debut after becoming new boss Arne Slot's first signing to have arrived at Anfield this summer. The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal.

Sharing his happiness to join the Premier League giants, the Euro 2020 winner said that he's aware of the club's history and its passionate fans, telling the club's website (as per the BBC):

"I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'do you want to join Liverpool?' – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans. So, I'm so happy, and I can't wait to get started."

Federico Chiesa could make his Liverpool debut against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League on September 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback