“I think it’s Liverpool or Man City” - Premier League star refuses to name Arsenal as title contenders

Fulham skipper Tom Cairney believes that the Premier League title will go to either Liverpool or Manchester City this season. He doesn't see Arsenal as title contenders.

The Gunners managed to close the gap between themselves and the top-placed Reds to two points after beating them 3-1 at the Emirates last weekend (February 4).

Meanwhile, Manchester City are level on points with the north Londoners but have played a game less than them and the Merseyside outfit. Although claiming that Mikel Arteta's side will be in and around the top of the table, Cairney told The Players' Channel podcast (via Tribal Football):

"I think performance-wise they were better this season than last season, to be honest. I think that game at the weekend was huge for Arsenal, I think that's why the celebrations were so big. In my opinion, if they had lost that game I don't think they would have had much chance of catching Liverpool."

He added:

"I can't see them losing three or four more games until the end of the season with the squad they have got, it's frightening. So I think you could tell how big it was for Arsenal. They will be up there but I think it's Liverpool or Man City."

Up next for Arteta's side is a short trip across London to face West Ham United in the league on Sunday (February 11).

Cesc Fabregas believes Arsenal can 'achieve big things' after Liverpool win

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas admitted that he expected the Gunners to be in contention for the Premier League title this season following their win over Liverpool.

The 36-year-old spent eight years in north London, making 303 appearances across competitions, bagging 57 goals and 95 assists. Speaking about the title race, he told the Planet Premier League podcast (via Metro):

"Was there any doubt about this? It’s still early, it’s early February. Nobody is going to take Manchester City out of the question and Liverpool were on fire up until now.

"Arsenal are hungry, they are growing. We always said here in the last few weeks that they were going to get opportunities to be up there.They are a team that believes now that they can achieve big things, 100 per cent."

Mikel Arteta also has UEFA Champions League action to contend with in the second half of the season. The first leg of their round of 16 meeting against Porto is scheduled for February 21.