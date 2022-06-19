“I think it’s a matter of time” – Chelsea receive boost as target makes honest admission about transfer 

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

The Blues have already made a proposal for the 25-year-old, as per journalist Gianluca di Marzio.

Bremer has also hinted that he could depart Turin this summer. He was speaking to ESPN via Sempre Inter when he stated his ambition to play at a higher level.

He also revealed that he nurses dreams of representing Brazil and stated that it is only a matter of time before he makes a move to a bigger team. He said:

"I told the coach and the management [last summer]: 'I want to change now'. So they told me: "Stay this year, help us. Next year, you can take the next step."

He added:

"The fans already know that I have this desire to play in the Champions League, to go there to earn a call-up to the Brazilian national team. I need to play at a much better level, so I think it's a matter of time."

Bremer has been with Torino since joining the Serie A outfit from Atletico Mineiro in 2018. He has gone on to make 110 appearances in all competitions for the Turin side, scoring 13 goals.

His displays have garnered interest from clubs across the continent, including Chelsea, Tottenham and Inter Milan (via Express).

Chelsea cold submit an official bid for Gleison Bremer in the coming weeks

Bremer was named Serie A's most valuable defender

Chelsea lost the services of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in June, with both men departing Stamford Bridge for free. This leaves Thomas Tuchel short of options in central defense and several names have been penciled down as potential defensive targets for the Blues.

Gleison Bremer is a relatively unknown name on the continent, but that takes nothing away from him abilities. He has earned rave reviews for his performances in the Italian top-flight and was named the best defender in the 2021-22 Serie A campaign.

The former Atletico Mineiro man is physically imposing and offers a threat in both boxes. He could also be a cheaper alternative to some of the other defenders being linked with Chelsea. His recent comments could act as a boost to the club's bid for him.

Other defenders who have been linked with Thomas Tuchel's side include Milan Skriniar and Jules Kounde (via Football London).

