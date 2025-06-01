"I think it’s a no-brainer" - Ex-English striker calls out Arsenal for not trying to sign Diego Costa-esque player heading to Chelsea

Former striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has questioned Arsenal's decision not to make a move for Chelsea-bound Liam Delap. He believes that the striker is close to Diego Costa and would have been a brilliant signing for Mikel Arteta.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Akinfenwa claimed that it was a 'no-brainer' for Arsenal to sign Delap this summer as they need a striker. He believes that the Ipswich Town star is an old-school striker, and it would have been good business to snap him up as soon as the relegation was confirmed. He said:

"I don't understand how Arsenal didn't snap him up. I don't understand how, when you need a striker and you're looking at the transfer market, £30m is chump change in today's market. So when you've got somebody who, you're talking about potential, they're talking about being a Harry Kane replacement for England, about a proper No.9, I don't understand how Arsenal didn't buy. As soon as Ipswich got relegated, they should have been in there. I think it's a no-brainer."

"I think he's going to do well. I really do. I remember speaking to him when he was on loan at Stoke from Man City, and even back then, his whole demeanour, his aura, he was self-assured, confident, good stature. He's got that old-school element where you know you're in for a game when you're up against Delap. So I think he's going to do well. I think he's got that Diego Costa sort of vibe about him, in regards to you're going to know he's there. So I think it's very, very good business. I think £30m for Delap is very good business."

Arsenal are in the market for a striker and are in talks with Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners have also been linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak this summer.

Liam Delap smart to pick Chelsea, claims Adebayo Akinfenwa

Adebayo Akinfenwa believes Liam Delap has made the right choice by picking Chelsea as his next club. He said that the Blues will give him enough opportunities and surround him with players who can get the best out of him. He said on talkSPORT:

“When you look at it with how many games Chelsea are going to play, he knows he's going to get a lot of game time and it is for him to take his opportunity. And then when you've got the calibre of players Chelsea have,he scored goals at Ipswich but how many more goals is he going to score when he’s playing with the likes of Cole Palmer and Reece James is putting balls into the box?"

Delap had a £30 million release clause in his contract when Ipswich Town got relegated from the Premier League. Manchester United and Newcastle United were also interested, while Everton held direct talks with him.

