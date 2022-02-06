“I think it’s really impressive” – Jamie Carragher explains what has been ‘great success story’ at Liverpool recently

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained the success stories surrounding the club's transfer dealings and the astute signing of FC Porto attacker Luis Diaz.

Diaz joined the club on January deadline day in a £37 million deal seeing the Portuguese winger link up with compatriot Diogo Jota.

Carragher has attributed the move to the club's recent successes in the transfer market, telling the Liverpool Echo:

"There was no real speculation that Liverpool were going to sign anyone and that’s what really impresses me about Liverpool as a club and how they do their transfer business."

Carragher's comments have merit given the recent signings of former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jota and Olympiacos left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas seemingly coming from out of nowhere.

They are a club that does well in negotiations, particularly setting out their transfer targets and jumping into action at the right moment in time.

Carragher touched on this saying:

"I know sometimes people get frustrated because we’re not buying lots of players but the way we do it, the way we go about it, I think it’s really impressive."

The signing of Luis Diaz has come with a story of interest with regard to other potential suitors. There have been suggestions that Tottenham Hotspur had been tracking the player.

Spurs had set a price for the forward with negotiations set only for Klopp to blow them out of the water.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Liverpool were grateful to Tottenham for lowering the price tag of Luís Diaz. Porto initially demanded €80m, which the Reds weren't prepared to pay but Spurs put in months of hard work to lower the fee and then Liverpool simply matched the offer.



Klopp will be laughing should Diaz be a hit for the Anfield outfit.

Should Liverpool be regarded Champions League favourites?

They go into the next portion of the footballing calendar in a healthy position. Trailing Manchester City in the Premier League by nine points, that might be too much to ask.

But the UEFA Champions League will be at the forefront of Klopp and his team's minds as they look to challenge fellow favorites Manchester City.

What perhaps separates the two is LFC's know-how, with the side having won the tournament back in 2018 taking their total to six, something Manchester City are yet to achieve.

The side have drawn Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the last 16 and despite Inter's good league form, the Merseyside outfit will go into the tie as strong favorites, especially with the return of star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane from Africa Cup of Nations.

Diaz can also play his part, with there being no restrictions on players moving sides in the European competition. Klopp has mastered yet another top signing.

