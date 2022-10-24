“I think it’s more a team thing” – Graham Potter offers interesting opinion on concern about Raheem Sterling’s form at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Graham Potter recently spoke about Raheem Sterling's struggles for form this season.

Sterling joined the Blues from Manchester City for around £47.5 million at the start of the season. He has since scored four goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

However, the former Liverpool attacker is undergoing a dry patch at the moment but Potter believes it's not an individual issue. Rather, the 47-year-old pointed out that the Blues can perform better than present as a whole unit.

Potter told the media ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League clash against Red Bull Salzburg on October 25 (via football.london):

"I think it's more a team thing. We have to try to do better as a team, improve our attacking play as a team, and then individuals can do better. I always want to look at how the team functions and there is a lot of improvement possible in that area and that will help Raheem."

Chelsea manager Graham Potter provided assessment on Red Bull Salzburg as opponents

Potter recently shared his assessment of Red Bull Salzburg as opponents ahead of their UEFA Champions League tie. The Chelsea boss praised their next opponent's style of play, saying:

"They have done it really, really well. There is a clear identity of how they want to play and they've aligned resources really well. It's an idea and everyone is aligned to that idea. Whatever the name is, you can replicate the philosophical idea behind it."

Potter further predicted that the game against Salzburg will be a close one. Both sides played out a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting at Stamford Bridge. The game marked the start of Potter's reign at the helm for the Blues.

He is expecting a contest of the same caliber this term as well as he said:

"It looks really close; Salzburg are a very good side. We saw their quality when they came to Stamford Bridge so we expect a tough match and we'll have to match their intensity."

Chelsea currently sit at the top of Group E in the UEFA Champions League with seven points from four games.

Red Bull Salzburg, meanwhile, have six points on the board after four games so far in the competition.

