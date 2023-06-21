“I think it’s a terrible move for him” – Rio Ferdinand offers blunt transfer advice to Manchester United star Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged club captain Harry Maguire to leave Old Trafford this summer in order to salvage his career. Harry Maguire was signed by Manchester United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for a record £80 million, making him the world's most expensive defender. The England international signed a six-year deal at Old Trafford and was expected to transform the Red Devils' backline into a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Four years later, the situation hasn't quite panned out that way. Harry Maguire has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag due to his inconsistency and errors that lead to goals.

The Dutchman has preferred the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and even Luke Shaw at times at center-back over Maguire. This has limited the 30-year-old to just 31 appearances in all competitions, with just 759 minutes of Premier League action.

Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club, with the likes of West Ham United reportedly interested. The Red Devils would be open to offers, as they need sales to bolster their transfer budget.

Despite knowing his situation, Harry Maguire is adamant he wants to fight for his place next season. Rio Ferdinand wasn't impressed with this decision, telling FIVE (via Manchester Evening News):

“If Harry Maguire doesn’t go, I think it’s a terrible move from him. He has to be wanting to get out there and play. Before the season started I would have said Newcastle would take him in a heartbeat. I’d be surprised if Newcastle took him now.”

While the former Leicester defender is still a regular starter for England, even Gareth Southgate has hinted that Maguire needs to play more regularly. It would be in his best interests to find a new club this summer.

Manchester United 'in talks' to sign Nicolo Barella: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via METRO), Manchester United are in talks to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Nicolo Barella has had an exceptional season with the Serie A giants, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions. The 26-year-old helped Inter Milan win the Coppa Italia and reach the UEFA Champions League final, establishing himself as one of the best central midfielders in Europe.

Barella was initially linked with a move to Newcastle United. However, the report states that Manchester United have 'held phone calls' with the Italian over a potential move to Old Trafford.

The Inter midfielder is likely to improve the Red Devils' midfield and provide competition for the likes of Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred.

