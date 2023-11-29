"I think it just comes naturally" - Leandro Trossard praises Arsenal star and opens up on natural connection with Gunners teammate

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has explained how he has struck a great partnership with teammate Bukayo Saka this season. The Belgian forward lavished praise on the England international for his excellent ability on the ball.

The Gunners signed Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January of this year for £27 million. The Belgium international arguably turned out to be a bargain for the north outfit, putting on impressive performances last season.

He managed to record a goal and 10 assists in 25 appearances for Arsenal during the 2022-23 campaign, despite joining mid-season. Trossard has been in stellar form this season as well, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

He has Saka to thank for as the England international has assisted all of his goals for the Gunners this term. When asked whether he feels a connection with the left-footed winger, Trossard said (as quoted by Eurosport):

“I think it’s a coincidence. It’s not that we’re saying before the game ‘We’re going to have a goal together today’, I think it just comes naturally.

"B [Saka] is so good with the ball and I just know when he is in a one-on-one situation, I know I need to be inside the box in a good position and I’ve been on the end of those balls a lot recently and hopefully, many more to come.”

In return, Trossard has only set up one of Saka's goals this term. When quizzed on responding in kind, the Belgian added:

“I want to do that as soon as possible. We’ve had some jokes about it and I need to feed him as well!”

Meanwhile, Saka continues to display his stellar form for Arsenal this season, registering six goals and nine assists across competitions.

"I am still seeing the same things" - Jamie Carragher makes title prediction involving Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does not rate Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title race this season. The pundit insists that the Gunners are not playing at the same level they were last season.

The north London outfit came within arm's reach of winning the league title last term after dominating the top of the table for 248 days. However, Mikel Arteta's side suffered a brief period of poor form in the final stretch of the campaign, allowing Manchester City to retain their crown.

They have moved to first place in the standings after their 1-0 win over Brentford last Saturday, November 25. They are one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Carragher, however, remains unconvinced of the club's title push this term despite their position. The former Liverpool defender said (via The Mirror):

"We are only a third of the way through the season but if this is the Arsenal we are going to see this season I don't think they can win the league. So many games are going to the wire and sometimes they can go against you."

"Those 1-0 wins could easily be 1-0 defeats. There isn't the same pace and fluidity, creating chances and I don't think it is anything tactical. I am still seeing the same things from Arsenal."

Arsenal will next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, December 2.