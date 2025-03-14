“I think he was just so good” - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney picks surprise name as ‘best’ English player of all time 

Former Manchester United attacker Wayne Rooney has named Paul Gascoigne as the best English footballer of all time. England have produced countless top players over the years, Rooney himself being one of the finest to don the Three Lions' shirt.

Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore, Roger Hunt, Gordon Banks were among the players who won England their only FIFA World Cup in 1966. Meanwhile, four English players - Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan, and Michael Owen - have won the Ballon d'Or in the past.

At the moment, England have several world-class players in the ranks such as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harry Kane. Rooney himself played with icons like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, and David Beckham among others.

However, while being asked by Ben Black on TikTok (via TBR Football) who he rates as England's best footballer of all time, the Manchester United legend picked a surprise name. The former Everton striker named Paul Gascoigne, who is regarded as one of the most elegant English players ever.

“Who is the best English player of all-time? You can say yourself," Rooney was asked.

“No, I’ll say Gazza, I think he was just so, so good,” Rooney said.

Gascoigne was a technically gifted attacking midfielder who played for the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, and Rangers. He earned 57 caps for England between 1988 and 1998 and scored 10 goals while setting up nine more.

Gascoigne was on the books of Everton when Rooney was coming through the Toffees' youth ranks. Despite his undisputed talent, Gascoigne, fondly called 'Gazza' won only five trophies in club football.

Manchester United eyeing a double raid on Real Madrid: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a double deal for Real Madrid players Andriy Lunin and Aurelien Tchouameni. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Red Devils have identified the two players as their top targets for the summer.

Lunin has been a reliable deputy for Thibaut Courtois and stepped in admirably to fill in for the Belgian during his long absence last season. However, he has been demoted to the bench this season after Courtois' return.

Meanwhile, Tchouameni has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side since his reported €100 million switch from Monaco in 2022. The Frenchman's form has been up and down this season but his versatility has been a big asset amid Los Blancos' injury crisis.

Manchester United are reportedly plotting an €80 million bid for Tchouameni but Real Madrid are reluctant to let him depart. On the other hand, Lunin is reportedly eyed as an upgrade on Andre Onana.

