Manchester United eyeing up potential summer move for Real Madrid duo: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning a double swoop for Real Madrid stars Andriy Lunin and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. The Red Devils are in dire need of squad reinforcements amid their poor performances this season.

Andriy Lunin has always been a second-choice goalkeeper to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid. While the shot-stopper put in promising performances during Courtois's prolonged absence last season, he was relegated to the bench as soon as the Belgian returned.

Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni has been an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's side. He has made 38 appearances for Los Blancos this season and his versatility has often helped the club in dire situations.

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester United are keen on securing the services of both Andriy Lunin and Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to offer €80 million for Tchouameni, although the Spanish giants are reluctant to offload him.

Meanwhile, Manchester United sees Andriy Lunin as an ideal replacement for Andre Onana. The Cameroon international has failed to emulate his form from Ajax and Inter Milan since his move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2023. Lunin, instead, has been promising even as a second-choice to Courtois and could give a major boost to the Red Devils squad. It could also guarantee regular play time for the goalkeeper.

However, whether Man United can pull off such expensive deals will depend on other factors. As per the aforementioned report, the Premier League giants might only earn £20 million if they sell Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa this summer. They had agreed to a £40 million deal before but the situation could be complicated due to the Englishman's wages.

Bayern Munich competing with Real Madrid in race to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot: Reports

Diogo Dalot - Source: Getty

According to TEAMTalk, Bayern Munich have emerged as surprise contenders to compete with Real Madrid for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot's signing. Los Blancos have reportedly been following Dalot as a backup option for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who remains their top target to reinforce their backline this summer.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany is reportedly also impressed by Dalot's versatility and believes he can add value to Bayern Munich's squad. However, Dalot's signing may not be easy as Manchester United are not completely on board to let him go.

The Portugal international is under contract until June 2028 and is immensely valued for his fitness. He has made 43 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions this season and hasn't missed a game since February 2023.

However, Man United recently secured the services of Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu, which might open the door for Dalot's exit this summer. With both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interested, it remains to be seen where the full-back heads next in his career.

