"I don't think he knows where to play on a football pitch" - Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo told he isn't the 'greatest athlete' by club hero

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has pointed out the problems with teenage star Kobbie Mainoo amid his struggles to establish himself this season. The English international has failed to earn a regular berth in midfield under coach Ruben Amorim and has been utilized in a number of positions.

Mainoo was one of the shining lights at Old Trafford in the 2023-24 season despite his side finishing eighth in the Premier League. The teenager scored in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City and earned a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Scholes spoke on The Overlap Fan Debate about how Mainoo looks lost in the side this season, highlighting that the coach does not know what to do with him. The legendary midfielder pointed to the youngster's lack of athleticism as a hindrance to him playing in central midfield, as well.

"I think Mainoo is lost. I've talked about Declan Rice being lost before - I think Mainoo is lost as well. They don't know what to do with him. I don't think he knows where to play on a football pitch because he's been played in one of the number 10 positions, he has been played in the two in the midfield, which I can see probably doesn't suit him because I don't think the greatest athlete. He's a great footballer. I think the No 10 does suit, (but) the false nine, never in a million years," Scholes said via Daily Mail.

Kobbie Mainoo has been utilized in several positions by Amorim since he arrived at the club in November, most bizarrely playing the youngster as a striker against Crystal Palace. The coach appears to be at a loss as to where to best utilize the talented teenager, who was nominated for the 2024 Golden Boy Award.

Kobbie Mainoo was surprisingly linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window, however, the deal didn't go through. Manchester United faithful will not want to see one of their own depart, but unless Amorim can find a way to play the 19-year-old, his future may lie away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder linked with surprise move away from the club - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been linked with a temporary switch to Brazilian outfit Flamengo this month, as per reports from Brazil. The midfielder has found minutes hard to come by under Ruben Amorim and is a target for several sides outside Europe.

Casemiro played just one minute in the FA Cup win over Leicester City, adding to 157 minutes across all competitions since the start of December. Journalist Jorge Nicola has revealed that Flamengo are interested in the former Real Madrid man, who has lost his place in the Red Devils squad.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to contribute to the wages of the veteran midfielder to get him to move to Brazil before the end of their transfer window on February 28. Flamengo had tried to sign Arsenal midfielder Jorginho last month but failed before turning their attention to Casemiro.

