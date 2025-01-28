Chelsea remain firm admirers of Manchester United star and could plot summer transfer: Reports

Chelsea are admirers of Kobbie Mainoo and could attempt to rope in the Manchester United star in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson.

Mainoo, 19, has popped up as one of the most promising British talents since his senior debut for the Red Devils in January 2023. He has helped them win a FA Cup trophy and one EFL Cup crown so far.

A right-footed press-resistant midfielder, Mainoo has started 46 of his 57 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United. He has scored five goals and provided one assist for his boyhood club.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Should Mainoo secure a permanent transfer to the Blues this summer, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would provide competition to Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Romeo Lavia.

Gary Neville asserts Manchester United should look to snub potential swap deal with Chelsea

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged his former club to not complete a potential swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho and Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku. He remarked (h/t Football365):

"I don't get it for Manchester United. Nkunku's hardly kicked a ball, he had the injury when he first came in but he's struggled to get going at Chelsea. I'm not saying Garnacho is the best player in the world and that he needs to stay at United. If they get good money for him, then okay that might work. But to swap him for Nkunku... that doesn't feel like a move I would do if I was United."

Red Devils great Rio Ferdinand also shared his thoughts on the rumours involving Garnacho. Asked if he is surprised by the rumours, he replied:

"I am. Where's that spark coming from in this team? He probably doesn't fit the profile of player that Ruben Amorim is used to having there. Alejandro Garnacho is an out-and-out winger but he's definitely someone who has an impact."

Sharing more thoughts on the Argentine's situation, Ferdinand added:

"He will have an impact in the game and create something wherever he plays. The kid normally finds a way to make an impact and he's out of the academy. Because of the financial rules, clubs are being incentivised to sell homegrown talent and that should never be the case."

Expand Tweet

According to The Standard, Chelsea are monitoring Garnacho's situation and could launch a move worth around £60 million to sign the attacker.

Garnacho, 20, has found the back of the opposition net 23 times and laid out 14 assists in 120 appearances across competitions for his club so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback