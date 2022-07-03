"I don't think his levels will drop" - Liverpool legend compares Mohamed Salah to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has lauded Reds forward Mohamed Salah for his determination to be in his best shape like Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah put an end to speculation over his future by putting pen to paper on a new contract with Liverpool on Friday. He has committed himself to the Reds until the end of the 2024-25 season and will reportedly earn £350,000 per week.

There were concerns about Salah's future at Anfield ahead of the summer, with just one year remaining on his previous contract. However, the news that the Egypt international has put pen to paper on a fresh deal has left fans delighted.

Rush is among those who are pleased to see the winger commit his future to Jurgen Klopp's side. Expressing his thoughts on the player's contract extension, the Liverpool great told The ECHO:

"It is great that something is finally sorted out and I am made up. It is something all Liverpool supporters wanted to see and now he is staying, I think it is going to be a great three years hopefully for Mo."

Rush went on to liken the former Chelsea forward to Manchester United forward Ronaldo in terms of fitness. The Welshman thus believes the 30-year-old will return to Anfield stronger than ever. He said:

"I look at Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United who keeps himself super fit and Mo, who is a lot younger than him [at 30], is doing exactly that too, he is keeping himself fit and he is determined to stay at that level he is at."

"I don't think his levels will drop, I think he will come back stronger than ever now he has settled [his future]."

While the Egyptian has committed his future to Liverpool, there are doubts about Ronaldo's future at Manchester United. The 37-year-old has reportedly asked the Red Devils to let him leave if they receive a satisfactory offer this summer.

When will Salah return to Liverpool for pre-season?

The Merseyside-based club have confirmed that 19 players will report for pre-season training on Monday. However, Salah will not link up with the squad until later in the week.

According to The Times, the Egyptian winger will return to Kirkby on 9th July (Saturday). He is currently on vacation in Greece if we are to go by his social media activity.

