"I think he looks like a superstar" - Jamie Carragher names the one Manchester United player he'd take at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has named Kobbie Mainoo as the one Manchester United player he'd take at Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils clash with Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders at Old Trafford this Sunday (April 7). The two most successful clubs in English football history have two exciting squads that will do battle.

Carragher was tasked with selecting one of Ten Hag's troops he would hypothetically like to see in Klopp's team. The Anfield icon opted for Mainoo on The Overlap Fan Debate (via liverpool.com):

"I think I'd probably take the young kid Mainoo. His age, number one, I think he looks like a superstar and he could go on to be a real superstar."

Mainoo, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season that saw him make his England debut last week. He's appeared 21 times across competitions for Manchester United, bagging two goals including a winner in a 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The exciting defensive midfielder has earned plaudits for his maturity, not looking fazed by any challenge put in front of him. He was named man-of-the-match on his full international debut as England drew 2-2 with Belgium.

Liverpool's midfield underwent a rebuild last summer which saw four new arrivals. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch arrived at Anfield.

Thus, it would be interesting to see how Mainoo would fare trying to get into Klopp's team against those midfielders. He's kept Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen out of United's starting XI this season.

Carragher raised concerns with Liverpool's Luis Diaz when considering Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Jamie Carragher considered Manchester United's under-fire Marcus Rashford.

Carragher struggled to pick one Manchester United player he would like at Liverpool. He chose Mainoo but also considered Marcus Rashford despite an unconvincing season for the English forward (via the source above):

"I'm trying to think who else in the United team is better playing in their position. Maybe Rashford because Liverpool in the summer, obviously under a new manager, but would that be a position you look at?"

Rashford, 26, has suffered a nosedive from a career-best 2022-23 campaign. He's managed eight goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions.

However, Carragher isn't overwhelmingly confident in the Merseysiders' starting left winger Luis Diaz's abilities:

"Wide left because I think Luis Diaz is good, I don't think he's great. So that could be a position."

Diaz, 27, has been in fine form for Klopp's league leaders this season, registering 12 goals and five assists in 40 games across competitions. The Colombian can be wasteful in front of goal, as in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City (March 10).

