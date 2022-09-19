"I think you could manage the ball better" - Carlo Ancelotti says he 'can't limit' Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr.'s talent despite failed skill attempt against Axel Witsel

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he 'can't limit' winger Vinicius Jr.'s abilities after his audacious skill attempt in the Madrid Derby.

The Brazilian attempted a lambretta flick over Atletico Madrid defender Axel Witsel during the two teams' La Liga encounter on Sunday (September 18). It didn't come off as the Rojiblancos cleared their lines.

During his post-match press conference, Ancelotti was asked about the moment. The Italian tactician stated that he would've liked for Vinicius to do better with the ball, but added that he doesn't want to restrict the forward's talent. He said (as quoted by Managing Madrid):

“I think you could manage that ball better in that situation, but this is Vinícius and I can’t limit his talent because his talent brought us the 2-0 goal, which is how we won this derby.”

Vinicius made a searing run forward, beating Witsel with ease in the process, with around 10 minutes to go in the first half. He also got a shot away, which was parried by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak. However, the rebound fell to Fede Valverde, who scored Real Madrid's second goal of the match in the 36th minute.

Vinicius was in the news prior to the Madrid derby as well. The winger was unfortunately subjected to racist abuse after celebrating his goal by dancing during Los Blancos' match against RCD Mallorca last weekend.

He immediately found support from compatriots Neymar Jr. and Pele, as well as other top players (via GOAL). However, Vinicius was disappointingly the subject of racist abuse once again from fans of Atletico Madrid during their derby encounter, as per The Guardian.

Vinicius Jr. and Real Madrid maintain perfect start to the season after feisty derby win

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Ancelotti's side have now won each of their six La Liga matches, both UEFA Champions League games and the UEFA Super Cup clash to start the campaign.

Los Blancos always looked the better team in the Madrid derby and went ahead after just 18 minutes as Rodrygo scored from Aurelien Tchouameni's superb pass. Valverde added a second goal in the 36th minute to give the visitors a comfortable lead heading into half-time.

Mario Hermoso got an 83rd-minute consolation for Diego Simeone's men before getting himself sent off in injury time as the game ended 2-1.

Real Madrid remain top of La Liga, two points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while Atletico are seventh with 10 points from six matches.

