“I think Manchester United fans are going to love him” – Owen Hargreaves names summer signing who would ‘fit in like a glove’ at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has approved the Red Devils' late summer signing of Antony from Ajax on September 1. He believes the Brazilian winger will be a "fantastic" addition to Erik Ten Hag's squad and the fans will love him for sure.

The Red Devils signed the Brazilian youth on a five-year deal worth £85 million from Ajax. The contract also has the option of an additional year post the year 2027.

Antony is Ten Hag's biggest summer signing in terms of transfer fees since taking over the managerial role at Old Trafford earlier this summer.

The Dutchman also signed Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Martin Dubravka to strengthen the squad for the new season.

The Brazilian's arrival at Old Trafford has received mixed reactions from many football pundits. The latest amongst many such reactions has come from a former Manchester United player who thinks positively about the deal.

Speaking to BT Sport, Hargreaves said:

“This is a proper Brazilian player with flair, he will bring entertainment, goals and assists. I think what not many people know about him is he’s brilliant on the press, he can initiate the press above the pitch.''

The Englishman added that Antony will fit into Ten Hag's system very smoothly and the team's creativity on the pitch will be elevated with his presence. He added:

“He’s obviously creative too. I think Man United fans are going to love him. They’ve paid a lot of money for him but I think he will be a fantastic signing. He’s got tricks and creativity but he’s also got personality. Winning the ball back is a big thing in Ten Hag’s system and he will fit in like a glove with that.”

Quizzed over whose position Antony would take at Manchester United, Hargreaves added:

“Anthony Elanga will come out. Antony will play on the right-hand side, Jadon will go to the left and Rashford and Martial will be the two with Cristiano Ronaldo up top.''

Antony registered 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 matches for Ajax before moving to Manchester United.

Manchester United reveal jersey number of their new blockbuster summer signing

As per journalist Alvarode Grado (via UtdDistrict), Manchester United's new signing Antony will reportedly wear the number 21 jersey.

The Brazilian began his training at Old Trafford under his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag after getting registered on September 1.

The Dutch manager has not yet confirmed whether the Brazilian will start in their Premier League clash against Arsenal on September 4.

