"I don't think Manchester United are playing Champions League football" - Ajax manager mocks Red Devils and explains why Antony won't be sold 

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has opened up on Manchester United's interest in his star forward Antony.

Schreuder was appointed at the Johan Cryuff Arena this summer with former manager Erik ten Hag being snapped up by Manchester United.

Throughout the summer, the Eredivisie giants have seen several of their players being targeted by their former manager at Old Trafford. Last season's Ajax 'Player of the Year' Lisandro Martinez was also lured away successfully by the Red Devils.

According to The Athletic, the Amsterdam club have rejected an offer of €80 million for Antony from Ten Hag's side earlier this week.

Now, Alfred Schreuder has made it abundantly clear that he wants to keep the Manchester United target at the club. The Dutchman has insisted that Ajax cannot afford to lose Antony after selling several key players over the summer.

"I am assuming that the club will not sell Antony as we're in good financial position". Ajax manager Schreuder: "We have already lost 5 or 6 big players, and I don't want Antony to leave the club. I told the board that I want him to stay here", tells ESPN.

The Ajax manager has also insisted that the club are not in a financial position where they need to cash in on the Brazilian international. Schreuder told ESPN, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account:

“We have already lost 5 or 6 big players, and I don't want Antony to leave the club. I told the board that I want him to stay here.”

"I am assuming that the club will not sell Antony as we’re in good financial position."

Schreuder has also taken a dig at the Red Devils for not having Champions League football to offer Antony, urging the player to stay put. He added (quoted by Romano):

"Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax.”

“We are playing Champions League football. I don't think Manchester United are playing Champions League football."

Erik ten Hag has reignited his interest in Antony following a dismal start to the season with Manchester United

Antony was subject to interest from Manchester United during the early days of the transfer window but the Red Devils were priced out of a move by Ajax.

However, they seem to have revived their interest in the winger following a dismal start to the campaign.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls NEW | Fabrizio: "I'm told that Antony wants to go. He wants Manchester United, and he's really PUSHING for the move, which is why he didn't train with the team on Friday." [YT]



NEW | Fabrizio: "I'm told that Antony wants to go. He wants Manchester United, and he's really PUSHING for the move, which is why he didn't train with the team on Friday." [YT]

Erik ten Hag obviously knows the player well enough from his time at Ajax and seems desperate for the Brazil international.

As per The Athletic, the attacker was left out of Ajax’s matchday squad to face Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie on Sunday (August 21). Hence, it is quite evident that the player also wants the move.

