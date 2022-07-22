“I think the media always try to [aggravate] things” – Mane responds to rivalry claim with former Liverpool teammate Salah after winning African POTY award

Bayern Munich new boy Sadio Mane has rubbished claims of a rivalry with former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in an interview with Goal.

Mane, 30, left Liverpool to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for £28.8 million earlier this summer. The Senegalese star left Anfield after six highly successful seasons with the Reds.

Mane won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League during his time at the Premier League club, managing 120 goals in 269 appearances. Much of his success came playing alongside Salah, 30, with the pair forging a formidable partnership in Liverpool's attack.

However, there has been some speculation that Mane has a rivalry with the Egyptian star, the new Bayern Munich forward has rubbished those claims. The former Southampton star said ahead of the Confederation of African Awards ceremony in Rabat:

“People sometimes say there's a rivalry between me and [Salah], but you know I don’t see myself having a rivalry with any player, to be honest. We have good relations, we text each other. I think the media always try to [aggravate] things.”

The Senegalese star concluded:

"You know I don’t just have [relationships] with one player, but with every player I’ve played with in the world. You can ask whoever you want in the club, or wherever I go. I have good relationships with all players.”

Mane is not only renowned for his incredible talent on the pitch. The Bayern attacker is also beloved for his well-spirited personality and is a positive influence on the dressing room.

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane beats Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah to African Footballer of the Year award

Sadio Mane gets the better of Mohamed Salah again.

Sadio Mane may claim not to be in a rivalry with Mohamed Salah but he has beaten his former Liverpool teammate to the CAF Footballer of the Year honor. The award ceremony was held in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on July 21 and the 30-year-old claimed the award for a second time, beating Salah once again.

The pair went toe-to-toe on international duty for Senegal and Egypt, respectively, in the African Cup of Nations final back in February.

Mane scored the decisive penalty in the final to help his Lions of Teranga side claim the coveted AFCON trophy with a 4-2 shootout win following a 0-0 draw.

The duo then squared off in a FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier in March. Salah missed Egypt's opening penalty with Mane scoring the decisive kick yet again in a 3-1 shootout victory.

On receiving the CAF award, Mane said (via BBCSport):

"I am very, very happy to receive the trophy this year. I thank the Senegalese people and dedicate this trophy to the youth of my country."

