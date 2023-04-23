"I think we are much clearer again" - Jurgen Klopp believes things 'have changed' after Liverpool's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reckons things are finally starting to click for the Reds following their 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (April 22).

The Premier League giants earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Forest at Anfield on Saturday. They gave away the lead twice, with the visitors nullifying Diogo Jota's goals, before Mohamed Salah grabbed the winner.

Liverpool have now won two games on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last four outings. They are seventh in the Premier League, sitting six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand.

With seven games left to play, the Reds still face an uphill task to secure a top-four finish this term. However, they will look to take confidence from their recent run of form and finish the season strongly.

Klopp, meanwhile, feels things are starting to fall into place for the Merseyside-based club. Expressing his delight at Liverpool's win against Forest, the German said that it was the first time his team got their counter-pressing spot on.

"Some things have changed," Klopp told a press conference (via The National). "Today I saw a lot of top, top, top counter-pressing moments. I loved that – and that's, for us, super-important. I think we are much clearer again in that department."

Klopp added:

"If you are not only solid but really good and aggressive and positive in defending then you can build on that. For me, it feels like it's the first time this season that we have that – late but hopefully not too late."

Scoring goals have not been a problem for Liverpool, as they have netted 11 times in their last three games. However, they will be keen to shore up their defense, having conceded five times in those games.

Liverpool pushing for top-four finish

Liverpool have had an underwhelming season, having been knocked out of all cup competitions. They also risk missing out on UEFA Champions League football next term, as they are seventh in the Premier League.

The Reds' hopes of securing a top-four finish largely rely on teams above them dropping points. They will nevertheless be determined to end the season strongly and finish as high as possible in the table.

Jurgen Klopp's side lock horns with 15th-placed West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday (April 26). They then host Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Brentford in three consecutive games. Their last three games of the season come against Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton.

