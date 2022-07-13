"I think that's much more likely than Paqueta" - Journalist says Arsenal will step up interest in midfielder who will be a 'much better fit'

Football journalist Graeme Bailey believes Arsenal will step up their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer. Bailey added that he believes the Belgian will be a better fit for the Gunners than Olympique Lyonnais star Lucas Paqueta.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with Tielemans for some time now. As per a report from football.london earlier this month, they agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old.

However, the move has dragged on a little following that update.

In the meantime, plenty of news outlets have linked the Gunners with a move for Paqueta, who has impressed during his time at Lyon. However, the Brazilian could cost around €80 million (as per GOAL Brasil via CaughtOffside), as he has three years left on his current contract.

Tielemans, on the other hand, has just one year left on his deal at Leicester and is likely to be a cheaper alternative.

Bailey also believes Arsenal are better suited to go after the Belgian rather than Paqueta. He told the "Talking Transfers" podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room):

"I understand that the Tielemans interest is still there. I think that's much more likely than Paqueta. He didn't have a great season last season. But at that price, you've got to take a swing."

The 90min journalist went on to add:

"Potentially £20 million is all you might be able to get him for including add-ons. And I think that suits Arsenal down to the ground. I think Tielemans will be a much better fit. And there is interest still there from Arsenal and I expect that one to get going in the next few weeks."

It is also worth noting that the Express reported earlier this week that the Gunners could consider going after both Tielemans and Paqueta this summer.

How did Arsenal-linked duo Youri Tielemans and Lucas Paqueta fare last season?

Tielemans endured an average 2021-22 season for a struggling Leicester City side. While the midfielder contributed seven goals and five assists across all competitions, his overall play came under the scanner on numerous occasions.

Tielemans lost the ball in key areas on multiple occasions, while his decision-making also looked suspect at times. However, he improved towards the end of the season to help the Foxes finish eighth in the Premier League.

Paqueta, on the other hand, enjoyed a fairly productive campaign with Lyon. In 44 matches across all competitions, the 24-year-old netted 11 goals and laid out seven assists.

Thanks to his exploits, the French club reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League, but finished a disappointing eighth in Ligue 1.

