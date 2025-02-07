"I think you need someone better" - Robbie Fowler tells Arsenal they will never win Premier League with 25-year-old star in line-up

Former Liverpool attacker Robbie Fowler believes it will be difficult for Arsenal to win the Premier League title with Kai Havertz leading their attack. The Gunners recently suffered an aggregate 4-0 loss in the Carabao Cup semi-final to Newcastle United.

In an interview with The LineUp, Fowler opined that the Gunners needed someone better up front. He said (via Daily Mail):

"If I'm being honest, he's (Havertz) not my cup of tea. I think he’s OK but, if you’re a team that’s got real aspirations of winning Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues, then I think you need someone better than Kai Havertz playing in that focal striker role.”

Fowler added:

"He’ll do a job but I don’t think he’s been as consistent as he would have liked. I just think there are better players out there.”

Several pundits and fans had urged the Gunners to sign a striker in the recently concluded January transfer window. However, they failed to sign one, and reportedly had a bid for Ollie Watkins turned down by Aston Villa.

As far as Havertz’s performances this season are concerned, in 35 appearances, the Germany international has scored 15 goals and registered five assists.

How has Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice performed this season?

Declan Rice has been solid and arguably the best-performing Arsenal midfielder this season. Despite the fact that he plays deep in midfield, the Englishman has also been terrific in attack.

In 33 appearances, Rice has scored three goals and provided seven assists for the Gunners this season. In 22 Premier League games, Rice has made 20 clearances and won 66 out of 136 ground duels contested (via FootyStats).

As a player who brings stability to the midfield, the Englishman is a key player for Mikel Arteta. Meanwhile, he remains in contention to feature for Arsenal in their next Premier League game against Leicester City on Saturday (January 15).

