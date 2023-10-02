"I think we need time" - Mauricio Pochettino gives intriguing take on how long Chelsea's project should take 

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has asked for patience regarding the project he is overseeing at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino was appointed as the Blues' new manager at the start of the summer on a two-year contract. The Argentine coach is tasked with overseeing the development of a young squad that is perhaps lacking experience.

Chelsea have made a concerning start to the season with three defeats and just one win in six league games. The likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, 22, Nicolas Jackson, 22, and Moises Caicedo, 22, have taken their time settling in at the club.

However, Pochettino reckons his Blues side should be given time as they embark on a new project at Stamford Bridge. He gave a joking response when asked how much time he has to put the plan into action (via Sky Sports):

"Two years? (The project length). No, but I understand the owners and the sporting director when they explain (the project) but it's to know people and if they're happy with us and we're happy with them. It's not a problem to have a two-year, five-year, or ten-year contract. The most important thing is to be in the right (project) and for them to identify us as the right people to drive this ship."

Pochettino previously managed Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and had much success in developing young talent. He alluded to his past work with such a young crop of players but admitted that his squad lacks experience:

"That is a process we know very well (working with a younger squad). It's true that maybe we need more experience but it's about time. We need to provide the players playing in the Premier League the experience they need. I think we need time because we have talented players."

Pochettino acknowledges the difficulties that come with such a project but is also excited to rebuild Chelsea in a new era:

"I think it's tough but at the same time, it's exciting because it's a massive challenge. We need to respect the (club's) history but at the moment we are in a different way of building a project."

Expand Tweet

The west Londoners changed ownership back in May 2022 when co-owner Todd Boehly took over. They have since broken the British transfer record twice and spent around £1 billion on new arrivals in the past three transfer windows.

This has led to a period of struggles with a new squad not yet used to playing with one another. They need to pick up points quickly if they are to challenge for European qualification as they sit in 15th in the league.

Jose Mourinho aims dig at Chelsea amid Romelu Lukaku's fine start at AS Roma

Romelu Lukaku has made an excellent start at Roma.

Chelsea have lacked a proven and experienced goalscorer at the start of the season. Jackson's arrival from Villarreal has only led to two goals in eight games across competitions. The Colombian forward looks like a work in progress and one that may take time to adapt to English football.

The Blues offloaded Romelu Lukaku, 30, to Serie A side AS Roma with the Belgian forward eager to leave. He's hit the ground running with Jose Mourinho's side bagging four goals in six games across competitions.

Roma boss Mourinho has hinted that Chelsea were unable to get the best out of Lukaku. He said (via football.london):

"I thought that I could be held responsible for Lukaku not scoring! At the very least, nobody can accuse me of that, because Romelu keeps scoring. He scores here, he scores at Manchester United, at Inter. Romelu scores everywhere. Fortunately, I am not a coach who can remove Romelu's qualities."

Lukaku returned to Chelsea in 2021 when he joined Mourinho's former employers from Inter Milan in a then club record £97.5 million deal. However, he struggled with just 15 goals and two assists in 44 games across competitions. He came to blows with former manager Thomas Tuchel before leaving on loan back to Inter in 2022.