"I don't think it needs more drama than that" - Manchester United boss Michael Carrick explains decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo against Chelsea

Michael Carrick has explained his decision to bench Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's draw against Chelsea.

The two Premier League heavyweights played out a 1-1 draw, with Jadon Sancho and Jorginho getting on the scoresheet. Surprisingly, however, Cristiano Ronaldo started the game on the bench.

Speaking ahead of the game, Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick was asked why he had decided not to start Ronaldo in a game of such magnitude. He explained:

"A few tweaks and changes from the other night, to change things up a bit. Cristiano is probably our standout name, but it's just gameplan, ideas. I had a good chat with Cristiano actually, he was great, and we've decided to go like that today. Really looking forward to the game. It's a decision just to pick a team, to be honest. I don't think it needs more drama than that."

He continued,

"Everyone is fine, all the boys who have come out of the team have been terrific around the place, Cristiano included, fantastic with the boys, supporting them 100 per cent and ready to come on if and when needed. We’re happy with the team we’ve picked, for sure. We’ve come here to try and win the game, like we do every single game."

Prior to the game against Chelsea, Ronaldo had started all but one of Manchester United's domestic and Champions League games since joining the club back in September. This was only the second time he has been benched this season.

The Portuguese forward started and scored in the 2-0 win against Villarreal in midweek—probably a huge factor as to why he was rested against Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo not pleased with Manchester United's draw against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo did not make an impact against Chelsea

Following the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen storming down the tunnel. The Portuguese superstar made virtually no impact on proceedings after coming on in the 64th minute for Jadon Sancho.

The 36-year old reportedly did not shake any Chelsea players' hands after the game and headed straight to the dressing room. The Manchester United superstar was seemingly frustrated at the result and most likely at the manager's decision to bench him in such an important game.

The draw meant the Red Devils are now five points off the top 5 in the Premier League. Manchester United host Arsenal on Thursday in a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo should play from the start.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano There is still a long road ahead and nothing is impossible when you play for Man. United. We will keep chasing our goals until the end! 👊🏽 There is still a long road ahead and nothing is impossible when you play for Man. United. We will keep chasing our goals until the end! 👊🏽 https://t.co/FZEuoDqBVa

